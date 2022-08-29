Ice-T Will Open A Weed Dispensary In Jersey City This Fall

Photo: Getty Images

Rapper and actor Ice-T will be opening a recreational weed dispensary in New Jersey, only 30 minutes from New York City!

After getting a cannabis license by New Jersey, Ice-T and his business partner Charis Burrett , founder of the famous cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will be opening a 5,000-square-foot dispensary in Jersey City. The center will be open this fall.

The dispensary will be hiring staff from charitable organizations like the Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.

Ice-T says in a statement: “I’ve dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities… As a New Jersey native, I’m excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community and I look forward to ushering in a new era for cannabis in the state." He continues, "I’m Black, I’m a veteran, my whole career has been about helping people.”

Photo: Getty Images

Charis Burrett says: “Our mindset is to bring global medicine to local areas at an affordable price for everybody. We believe that cannabis should be available to everybody that needs it…And we love being able to educate people and communities, have healthy debates and like I said, bring global medicine to local communities at affordable prices.”