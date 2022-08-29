Read full article on original website
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Daughter Praised for Refusing to Add 'Gold Digging' Stepmom to Trust Fund
The daughter claims her father had various relationships with younger women in the past and set up the funds to protect his assets.
Global Weirding: Humans Have Caused Chaos on Earth
Climate change caused by human actions will increase the frequency of weird and chaotic weather events, scientists say.
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
Abercrombie Receives Backlash Over Picture of Plus-Size Customer
The company responded to the criticism on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, stating that it will continue to celebrate its customers.
'I Grew up in Communist China, My Dad Was Sent to a Labor Camp'
I couldn't walk at the age of three due to a lack of nutrition.
Enormous Solar Storm May Create Auroras Across Northern U.S. States
The Northern Lights may occur over some northern U.S. states Sunday due to charged particles from the sun interacting with Earth's magnetic field.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
Airline Questioned for Not Upgrading Old 6-Foot-5 Man's Seat: 'Shame'
"I asked mid-flight why they could not offer him the extra legroom seat, because in my eyes, he looked uncomfortable," said the TikToker who shared the footage.
US-level mortality? Sounding the alarm about fentanyl overdose in Australia
The latest annual overdose report from the Penington Institute, published on Wednesday, came with a stark warning for Australia about the powerful opioid fentanyl. “Australian overdose deaths involving fentanyl, along with two other synthetic opioids, pethidine and tramadol, have increased by 1,275% since 2006,” the report found. “Without decisive action, the slide into US-level overdose mortality seems not just possible, but assured.”
US to OK $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan on Friday as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island, according to American officials and a congressional aide briefed on the matter. The $1.09 billion sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, the officials and the aide said. They said the largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings. Early warning air defense systems have become more important as China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. The administration is to notify Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday, they said.
Savvy Mom Shares Tips for Cutting Down on Electricity Bills
Among the tips are switching off the oven and using garden solar lights in the home.
Man Earning Over $100K Blasted for Billing Partner Who Scraped His Car
One commenter on the Mumsnet post wrote that the boyfriend asking for cash 18 months on was "a worrying sign of things to come" in the relationship.
The Power of Personal Branding in a Senior Level Job Search
These days, there's no shortage of information online about how you can develop a personal brand.
President Biden to McDonald's: Hilarious One-Word Trend Sweeps Twitter
Though many Twitter users seemed confused by the wave of one-word tweets, others shared their enthusiasm for the trend.
Americans Can Now Expect to Live Three Years Less than Cubans
The drop in U.S. life expectancy has put the country only a few years above the world average, while in 1960, it was 17 years ahead.
Meghan's 'Archetypes' Podcast Provides Unique Access To 'Her Inner World'
Meghan's hit solo podcast and her candid reflections are the subject of discussion on a new episode of Newsweek's "The Royal Report."
Moscow Gridlock as Hackers Send Dozens of Taxis to Same Location
Chaos ensued after hackers instructed taxis from a ride-sharing app to go to Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major road leading into the center of Moscow.
What Is Labor Day? How the Event Is Celebrated and if It's a Federal Holiday
To North Americans, it's about paying tribute to the struggle of workers, as well as marking the end of the summer and the beginning of fall.
Pizza Pi: The innovation of the Italian favorite
What's next on the innovative front for pizza?
