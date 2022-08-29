ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

US-level mortality? Sounding the alarm about fentanyl overdose in Australia

The latest annual overdose report from the Penington Institute, published on Wednesday, came with a stark warning for Australia about the powerful opioid fentanyl. “Australian overdose deaths involving fentanyl, along with two other synthetic opioids, pethidine and tramadol, have increased by 1,275% since 2006,” the report found. “Without decisive action, the slide into US-level overdose mortality seems not just possible, but assured.”
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

US to OK $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan on Friday as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island, according to American officials and a congressional aide briefed on the matter. The $1.09 billion sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, the officials and the aide said. They said the largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings. Early warning air defense systems have become more important as China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. The administration is to notify Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday, they said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy