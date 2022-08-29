ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice

By Edd Dracott
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1UXy_0hZehkL400

A paediatric nurse has praised the “good being done every day” at the UK’s children’s hospices after completing a 3,200-mile cycle between every centre in just 70 days.

After visiting her 54th and final hospice in Bristol last Thursday, Francesca Lennon completed her journey on Sunday afternoon when she was welcomed with a large party at her home in Chenies, Buckinghamshire.

Including gift aid contributions, the 35-year-old raised more than £87,000 for Together for Short Lives, a children’s palliative care charity which splits funding between the UK’s hospices, and received a Points of Light award at Downing Street for her efforts along the way.

She dedicated the challenge to her close friend’s son Henry, who died from acute myeloid leukaemia aged nine in February, and his family was there to greet her at the finish line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biWry_0hZehkL400

“It was absolutely incredible… a group of children joined me as well cycling and skating the last 200 metres,” she told the PA news agency.

“Then there was just a massive crowd of family and friends there to greet me – it was very emotional, and just an incredible homecoming.”

Ms Lennon, who slept on her journey in a campervan driven by her stepfather, said her arrival at each children’s hospice was “uplifting”.

“I would get there at the end of a really difficult day of cycling and everyone was so supportive and so welcoming,” she said.

“It is challenging times in the country, particularly with the cost-of-living crisis, and just being able to see the good being done every day and what people are doing to help these children and families … it’s so uplifting.”

During her challenge, Ms Lennon attended a reception at Downing Street where she was presented with a Points of Light Award, given to “outstanding volunteers” making a difference in their community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wwNq_0hZehkL400

“It just happened to be the week I was in London so I managed to go straight from there in my cycling gear to Downing Street,” she said.

Ms Lennon said the award was given to her during “Henry’s week”, a portion of the ride in which she was joined on he ride by Henry’s father, and visited the spot where he is buried.

She dedicated the award to Henry, also naming her bike after him and founding her charity – Children’s Hospices Across The UK (ChatUK) – in his honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giehg_0hZehkL400

Before she began training in May 2020, Ms Lennon had not ridden a bike since she was a child.

During her journey, she averaged 46 miles on her bike each day.

“I was out of my comfort zone every day because I am not an experienced cyclist but my body’s been amazing really, I haven’t had any injury. I’ve felt exhausted but otherwise, my legs just kind of kept on pedalling away underneath me,” she said.

“Each day felt like a challenge in itself, so to do 10 weeks of that, I think it’s going to take a long time to process and think about all that’s been achieved in that time.”

Ms Lennon said she wished to be “a voice for seriously ill children and their families” who she said are facing increased pressure as a result of rising costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SP11b_0hZehkL400

“These are most some of the most vulnerable children and families in society. We need to be looking at how (the cost-of-living crisis) impacts them, and how we best support that,” she said.

“All of the children’s hospitals have to raise millions a year to be able to run their services and all of their costs are going to go up.

“For a lot of our families themselves, a lot of their equipment runs on electricity and they can’t choose to turn that off, they need it to keep their children safe.

“Hopefully, the government will identify that and put some support in.”

Ms Lennon said the biggest challenge faced by most of the children’s hospices she visited is staffing.

“Without enough nurses they can’t offer their service in the way they want to and children and families don’t get that support,” she added.

To donate to Ms Lennon’s cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/team/CHATUK

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manuscript given to Elizabeth I by Archbishop at risk of leaving the UK

A manuscript given to Queen Elizabeth I by an Archbishop of Canterbury is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer can be found.The manuscript, made of nine circular roundels, was part of a gift from Archbishop Matthew Parker to the Queen in the early 1550s.It is believed that the use of shell gold in the piece suggests that the document was given with the intention of impressing Elizabeth.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the manuscript has a recommended price of £9,450.Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Archbishop Parker is a figure...
U.K.
The Independent

96-year-old pensioner refuses to give up work at pet shop

A pensioner in Cheshire is defiantly still working at the grand age of 96.Irene Astbury still works three days a week at Pet Food Supplies Ltd in Macclesfield, a shop she opened with her late husband in 1981.Despite being well past the retirement age, Ms Astbury remains a staple of the shop floor.“I’m not giving up until they tell me to clear off,” Ms Astbury told the BBC, laughing.“Company, more than anything I suppose, isn’t it really. Just keep these young ones in check.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh seasonDolly Parton launches pet apparel collectionAmber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island
PET SERVICES
The Independent

London hospitals set to double up patients in wards to tackle winter crisis

NHS trusts across London are set to start moving patients from A&E onto wards “irrespective” of whether there are beds available, The Independent has learned.The new model, which involves moving patients every two hours out of A&E and onto wards called acute medical units, has prompted concerns that patients could be “double lodged” on hospital wards.The move follows the trial of a new system by North Bristol NHS Trust last month, which said it would be moving three patients every hour from A&E onto wards in a bid to address severe ambulance handover delays.On Thursday, health secretary Steve Barclay said...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’

A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospices#Volunteers#Uk#Charity#Myeloid
The Independent

Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

Three promising young lives were cut short when a fatal crush at a Co Tyrone hotel three years ago turned a night out into a tragedy.Connor Currie was just 16 years old, while Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard were only a year older at 17 when they were among hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel for a disco.However, they were never to return home from the St Patrick’s Day event in 2019.As the funerals took place, the head of the Catholic church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, described a “valley of tears”.The youngest victim, Connor...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
WORLD
The Independent

Hundreds gather to mourn ‘inseparable’ best friends who died in lough

Two teenage boys who died in a Co Londonderry lough were “a huge gift” and the tragedy has been a nightmare for their families and traumatic for the local community, mourners have heard.Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening.The congregation at their joint funeral service heard their deaths were “nothing short of unbearable”, as the boys’ best friends described them as fun, compassionate and inseparable from one another.The boys were from the city’s Indian Keralan community and had been due to return to St Columb’s College after...
MUSIC
The Independent

Girl who came from Philippines with no English given Army cadets’ highest rank

A teenager who arrived in Yorkshire from the Philippines speaking hardly any English has been appointed to the highest possible rank for an Army cadet.Ashanti Mai Holden moved to the UK in 2016 when her British stepfather took up a position in the country.Before that she had been brought up in the Philippines speaking the native Tagalog language.The 18-year-old’s new role as Regimental Sergeant Major of her county means Staff Cadet Ashanti Mai is now responsible for leading all the cadets within Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force, commanding as many as 400 cadets at any one time during...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Woman shares surprising symptom that led her to being diagnosed with blood cancer

A newly-wed bride has encouraged others to trust their “gut feelings” and “check their lumps” after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer the day before her 28th birthday.Courtney Wilson-Calder from Leeds found a bulge on her neck earlier this year, but when she spoke to doctors in March, they told her it was just “swollen lymph nodes”.When it grew and became painful, the hairdresser went to see a specialist who told her it could be cancer. “I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be...
HEALTH
The Independent

Climate activists ‘won’t leave tunnel until Government makes meaningful promise’

Climate activists said they will not leave a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road until the Government makes a “meaningful statement” on halting future fossil fuel licences.Several Just Stop Oil campaigners have dug and been occupying the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23 to protest against Government inaction over the climate crisis.Essex Police have arrested dozens of people in relation to the protest and have been negotiating with the remaining occupiers.But Samuel Johnson, 29, from Suffolk, who is one of three people still inside, said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Canada could be a rare complete dinosaur skeleton, researchers say.Complete with fossilised skin, the exposed fossil of the hadrosaur, a large, plant-eating, duck-billed species, is sticking out from a hillside in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada.While the fossil includes a large portion of the young animal’s tail and its right hind foot, it is sitting in a way that suggests the entire skeleton may be preserved within the hill.As entire skeletons are very rare, the specimen is likely to provide information about what the dinosaur looked like and its anatomy.The fossil was discovered during...
SCIENCE
The Independent

More migrants arrive in Kent as Channel crossings resume

A baby dressed in pyjamas and wearing a life vest was carried to safety as migrants crossed the Channel to the UK for the first time this week.Crossings resumed after a five-day hiatus amid breezy conditions at sea. In the calmer weather on Friday large numbers of people were seen being brought ashore in Dover, including several groups of men and another young boy wrapped in a blanket.It comes as the Home Office said it had appointed an independent panel to oversee the plan to send migrants to Rwanda.August was the highest monthly total on record for crossings, after 8,644...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested

The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr Marlow,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest witnesses told to attend inquest in person

The inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell is set to hear evidence from top Meta and Pinterest employees in person after a submission on behalf of her family was successful.The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, viewed an extensive volume of material, including some linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, before ending her life in November 2017.Her inquest will examine how algorithms used by social media firms to keep users engaged may have contributed to her death.At the latest pre-inquest review in Barnet on Friday, the court heard submissions on behalf of social media giants Meta, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school worried royal kids will change the ‘vibe’

Parents at Prince William’s children’s new school are anxious that the attendence of the royals could alter the prep’s “vibe.”Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire in just 11 days time as the family move from London to Windsor.It’s estimated that fees for Lambrook School, which sits on 52 acres of ground, will set back the prince and Kate Middleton more than £50,000 per year.But the prospect of bolstered security presence at the school has left a lot of parents of pupils “p***ed off,” reports...
U.K.
The Independent

Cat burglars who stole 150 felines for meat arrested in China

Members of a gang of cat thieves in China have been arrested for stealing 150 felines by using sparrows so they could be sold for meat.A total of 148 cats stuffed inside seven cages, alongside 31 sparrows, were recovered by police officials from Shandong province’s Jinan city, said global animal rights body Humane Society International (HSI), citing Chinese animal protection group VShine.Two kittens were born from the captured cats after the rescue operation was over, officials said.Many of the cats – captured so they could be sent to slaughterhouses later – were found to be emaciated and crying out, animal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness

An underweight and frightened dog which was thrown from a lorry has found a new home and is now “always wagging her tail”.Vets from the RSPCA said that they were “amazed” that Freya, who has been renamed Bella by her new family, was not seriously injured after she was thrown out of a vehicle travelling at 50mph in Yalding, Kent, on January 28.Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “Freya was incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately.”The...
PETS
The Independent

Patients admitted to hospital after their energy is cut off, NHS chief warns

Patients are being admitted to hospital after having their gas and electric shut off, an NHS chief has told the energy regulator.The health boss has asked the national regulator for gas and electricity markets to reconsider the policy of disconnecting supplies as it will “save lives” this winter.In an unprecedented move, Samantha Allen, chief executive of the NHS in the North East and Cumbria, has hit out at the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets for disconnecting energy supplies for vulnerable patients.In a letter to OGEM, published on Friday, she said she had “serious concerns” for clinical vulnerable patients who...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Harry Styles fans infuriated over ‘surging’ tour ticket prices amidst UK cost of living crisis

Harry Styles fans are infuriated over his tour’s “surging” ticket prices, amidst the cost of living crisis in the UK. Last week, the artist announced the extension of his Love on Tour dates, much to his fans’ delight. However, with platinum ticket prices having skyrocketed to close to an average of £330, fans are now blasting the “Watermelon Sugar” singer on Twitter.“For an artist who is from the UK and is fully aware of a living crisis Harry Styles is fully taking advantage of his popularity now with these ticket prices,” one wrote. A second argued “this should be...
MUSIC
The Independent

Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales to be replaced on US trip by sister ship

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, but a decision was taken to sail anyway.Shortly after the 65,000-tonne ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy