ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching Archie the importance of manners: ‘Manners make the man’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3RFK_0hZehe2i00

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse of her life with Prince Harry as they raise their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, in southern California.

In a new interview published in The Cut , the Duchess of Sussex gave an update on their three-year-old son Archie and how they’ve begun teaching him about manners . “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,’” she told writer Alison P Davis.

Manners aren’t the only lesson that Meghan and Prince Harry have been teaching their toddler. After she picked up Archie from preschool, Meghan reached into the trunk of their car and handed a brand new black backpack to an unhoused man on the corner of the street.

Apart from manners, the parents are also teaching Archie about homelessness. They even made kits to pass out, which contained water, peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. “I ate one!” Archie added.

Since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adjusted to their new, normal life in Montecito, California. Recently, the couple took Archie to a classmate’s birthday party but Meghan recalled how everyone was taken aback by their presence at the party.

“I was in a bouncy castle, and I saw this one-year-old inside,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Where’s your mom?’ And this mom on the outside goes, ‘Oh, hi! I’m here. I wasn’t sure if I should come in.’”

“I was like, ‘Do you need your child? Of course you can come in,’” she said laughing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019. In June 2021 – nearly 18 months after stepping down from the royal family – the couple welcomed their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

At one point during the recent interview, Meghan explained why she’s so protective over photos of her children, and how she refuses to let the media get a hold of their photographs without posting them herself first.

“Sorry, I have a problem with that,” Meghan admitted. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she said. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

The Duchess of Sussex launched the first episode of her podcast Archetypes to Spotify on August 23. In the debut episode, Meghan sat down with friend and tennis star Serena Williams, where she revealed that her son’s nursery had caught on fire while she and Prince Harry were on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019.

Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old Archie with a nanny while she and Prince Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. “We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say: there’s been a fire at the residence,” she said. “We’d just landed an hour, two hours before. We raced back, and our amazing nanny Lauren, who we’d had all the way from Canada to here, was in floods of tears.”

Meghan explained that their nanny was preparing to put Archie in bed for his nap when she decided to bring him with her to get a snack at the last minute. That was the moment that the heater in the nursery had caught fire.

“We came back, and of course, as a mother...everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” she said. “And what did we have to do? Go out and give another official engagement.”

Comments / 44

Bob Bandfield
4d ago

yet every thing she says is either a lie,or stretching her idea of the truth, or it's all about her. maybe she should practice Manners herself. like carbon footprint yet they travel all over the world in private jets. wow

Reply
30
Russell Bickford
3d ago

You mean Harry is teaching him manners. Meghan does not know the meaning of the word manners or else she would have the manners not to treat her family or the Royal family as she does.

Reply(1)
13
Allyson PD
3d ago

so they are teaching their son what most parents do, teach your little kid manners and how to be a decent human. she isn't reinventing the wheel there. just saying. I gave a bag of groceries to a homeless man about 6 months ago yay me ( sarcasm) but I did give him food.

Reply(3)
9
Related
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The List

The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn

A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Manners#Uk
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire

South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy