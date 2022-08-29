ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Toto Wolff says Mercedes are in a ‘dungeon’ after another frustrating weekend in Belgium

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpE1I_0hZehcHG00

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team have arrived in a “dungeon” this season after another weekend of disappointment in Belgium.

With hopes high that the Silver Arrows could land their first victory of the season at Spa-Francorchamps , having secured their first pole position in Hungary last month, the pace of both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell was nowhere compared to the Red Bull of Max Verstappen .

Come race day, Hamilton’s streak of five podiums in a row came to an end as he retired during the first lap following a collision with Fernando Alonso while Russell could not reel in Carlos Sainz in third and had to settle for fourth.

Mercedes have won the Constructors’ Championship in the last eight years but currently lie third in the standings, a mammoth 159 points behind Red Bull, who are out in front with eight races to go.

Hamilton has already noted that focus needs to switch to next year’s car and while Wolff echoed those thoughts, the Mercedes team principal described how difficult 2022 has been for the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeUQx_0hZehcHG00

“They say you never lose you learn, I can tell you it is f****** difficult,” Wolff said.

“All these nice Instagram posts and everything we have talked about over the eight years, about how we are going to take this when you arrive in the dungeon.

“To stick to your principles and your values, to keep the spirit up and continue to relentlessly seek to get better? Phew. There is more to write a book about this year than there is about the last eight years.

“It’s very difficult to cope with these swings. We had a totally sub-par performance in qualifying, then in the race sometimes we go three seconds a lap faster. There are big question marks about what is going on.

“It’s not where we should be with the structure and knowledge to understand a racing car but we don’t with this one.”

Mercedes need to find a short-term fix quickly in the midst of a triple-header, with Formula One moving on to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits

Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Soap opera off-track overshadows start to Dutch GP weekend as Oscar Piastri saga concludes

While the weekend action began out on track in Zandvoort, Formula One’s most enthralling summer soap opera reached its conclusion with the news that Oscar Piastri has signed for McLaren.The 2021 Formula Two champion has for the past month been in the middle of a squabbling match between McLaren and Alpine, with the latter’s public announcement that test driver Piastri would race for them next year immediately contradicted by the Australian himself on social media.Finally though, we have our result. Piastri will race for McLaren, signing a “multi-year contract” as Lando Norris’s teammate.“I’m extremely excited to be making my...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Jonny May relieved not to play on Australia tour after Covid battle

Jonny May admits that for the only time in his career he was relieved not to have been picked by England after a nasty dose of Covid reduced his Australia tour to two training sessions.Waking up exhausted the day after arriving Down Under, the Gloucester wing tested positive and spent the next seven days in isolation where he lost almost a stone in weight and a recent knee injury swelled up alarmingly.Only a groggy transfer from one hotel to another as England swapped the location of their base in Perth broke up a tortuous spell in quarantine.“It was all a...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy