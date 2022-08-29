MLBPA Releases Statement on Push to Unionize Minor Leaguers

Unionization could create a seismic shift in how business is conducted in the lower levels of baseball.

After news broke late on Sunday that the MLB Players Association was seeking unionization for minor leaguers across the sport, the MLBPA released an official statement on the matter on Monday.

“The Major League Baseball Players Association has launched a campaign to unionize Minor League Players across the country,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in the statement. “The historic effort kicked off Sunday night after receiving overwhelming support from the MLBPA’s Executive Board. Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide.

“They’re an important part of our fraternity and we want to help them achieve their goals both on and off the field.”

Monday’s statement noted that the unionization campaign is supported by “Advocates for Minor Leaguers” which was created in 2020 to bring “heightened attention to the substandard working conditions that exist throughout the minor leagues.” The advocacy group released a statement of its own on Monday, noting it has “no doubt that joining the MLBPA is the best possible outcome for every Minor League Player.”

