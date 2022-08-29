ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

2022 Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxUEN_0hZehXoV00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys had 80 players on their roster for Friday night's final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, and they trimmed it down to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

They already started the process over the weekend by cutting five players, including quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, and kicker Brett Maher.

Follow along with the Cowboys cut tracker below and see the full roster.

Full Roster (53):

QB - Dak Prescott

RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdel

TE - Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot

OL - Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Josh Ball, Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, John Ridgeway

LB - Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford, Devin Harper

CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph

S - Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell

Special Teams - Bryan Anger

NFI List (1):

Damone Clark, LB

Cuts (27):

Ben DiNucci, QB - (via Todd Archer of ESPN )
T.J. Vasher, WR - (via Michael Gehlken of DMN )
James Empey, OL - (via Gehlken )
Amon Simon, OL - (via Gehlken )
Markaviest Bryant, DE - (via Gehlken )
Braylon Jones, OL - (via Gehlken )
Sean McKeon, TE - (via Gehlken )
Carlos Watkins, DT - (via Gehlken )
Brandon Smith, WR - (via Gehlken )
Dontario Drummond, WR - (via Gehlken )
Alec Lindstrom, OL - (via Gehlken )
Storey Jackson, LB - (via Gehlken )
Mika Tafua, DE - (via Gehlken )
Aviante Collins, OL - (via Gehlken )
Malik Davis, RB - (via Gehlken )
Josiah Bronson, DL (via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network )
Aaron Shampklin, RB - (via Archer )
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB - (via Archer )
Juanyeh Thomas, S - (via Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan )
Tyler Coyle, S - (via Gehlken )
Brett Maher, K - (via Gehlken )
Jake McQuaid, LS - (via Archer )
C.J. Goodwin, CB - (via Archer )
Will Grier, QB - (via Gehlken )
Cooper Rush, QB - (via Gehlken )
*Isaac Alarcon, OL - (via Gehlken )
Malik Jefferson, LB - (via Gehlken )

*International Pathway Program - Roster exemption

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tyler, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Tarell Basham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

After the final round of Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts, the 53-man roster is set. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Andy Reid and Brett Veach’s wheeling and dealing is done ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The final roster still contains players who likely won’t see much action for Kansas City, but could provide value for other NFL teams (and some future draft capital for the Chiefs as well). Here are the best Chiefs trade assets following the final 53-man roster cuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Official 53-Man Roster - With 6 Big Moves to Come Next

FINAL - "Final'' isn't final. But more the moment, the cuts are in and the Dallas Cowboys have sliced their roster down to the league-mandated 53 players. Here are the names of the keepers (and here are those cut), with an understanding that more major changes are coming within hours ...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn#Dmn Rrb James Empey#Gehlken Rrb Markav
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys trim down roster to reach 53-player limit

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys made 28 roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit. There were 25 players waived, two waived/injured, and one placed on reserve/non-football injury. Despite this, the Cowboys say the roster is far from 'final.'Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on a returnable reserve/injured later this week. This means they are eligible to return from injury this season. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to reserve/non-football injury and still be eligible to return this season.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that Smith may return later...
NFL
Larry Lease

Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup Quarterbacks

The Dallas Cowboys organization has made cuts to the roster and that included all backup quarterbacks.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Tuesday marked the day that NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys had to make some roster cuts. Ahead of those cuts, many were anticipating the results of the battle between Ben DiNucci, Will Grier and Cooper Rush. However, in a surprise to many, all three were being waived or released. DiNucci was cut on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Details Emerge From 49ers' Surprising Release On Wednesday

Trey Sermon appeared to make the team when the San Francisco 49ers included him on Tuesday's 53-man roster. However, the 49ers waived the running back Wednesday. The unexpected move came after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco had a crowded running backs room...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sets Expectations For Cowboys' First-Round Pick

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the bold decision to draft former Tulsa star Tyler Smith No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. But what are the expectations for his rookie first-round pick this season?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones spoke about having "realistic expectations" for Smith. He...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces His Decision On Backup Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have their backup quarterback for Dak Prescott heading into the season. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Cooper Rush will be the QB2. Rush has spent four seasons with the Cowboys and has appeared in seven games. In those games, he's thrown for 424 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 64% of his passes.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Given Out Tony Romo's No. 9 To New Player

Tony Romo wore No. 9 throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys. His number wasn't retired, but fans are very protective of it because of all the memorable moments Romo had in Dallas. Though it probably won't sit well with their fans, the Cowboys are allowing an offensive player on...
DALLAS, TX
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy