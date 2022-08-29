2022 Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys had 80 players on their roster for Friday night's final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, and they trimmed it down to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

They already started the process over the weekend by cutting five players, including quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, and kicker Brett Maher.

Follow along with the Cowboys cut tracker below and see the full roster.

Full Roster (53):

QB - Dak Prescott

RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdel

TE - Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot

OL - Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Josh Ball, Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, John Ridgeway

LB - Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford, Devin Harper

CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph

S - Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell

Special Teams - Bryan Anger

NFI List (1):

Damone Clark, LB

Cuts (27):

Ben DiNucci, QB - (via Todd Archer of ESPN )

T.J. Vasher, WR - (via Michael Gehlken of DMN )

James Empey, OL - (via Gehlken )

Amon Simon, OL - (via Gehlken )

Markaviest Bryant, DE - (via Gehlken )

Braylon Jones, OL - (via Gehlken )

Sean McKeon, TE - (via Gehlken )

Carlos Watkins, DT - (via Gehlken )

Brandon Smith, WR - (via Gehlken )

Dontario Drummond, WR - (via Gehlken )

Alec Lindstrom, OL - (via Gehlken )

Storey Jackson, LB - (via Gehlken )

Mika Tafua, DE - (via Gehlken )

Aviante Collins, OL - (via Gehlken )

Malik Davis, RB - (via Gehlken )

Josiah Bronson, DL (via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network )

Aaron Shampklin, RB - (via Archer )

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB - (via Archer )

Juanyeh Thomas, S - (via Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan )

Tyler Coyle, S - (via Gehlken )

Brett Maher, K - (via Gehlken )

Jake McQuaid, LS - (via Archer )

C.J. Goodwin, CB - (via Archer )

Will Grier, QB - (via Gehlken )

Cooper Rush, QB - (via Gehlken )

*Isaac Alarcon, OL - (via Gehlken )

Malik Jefferson, LB - (via Gehlken )

*International Pathway Program - Roster exemption