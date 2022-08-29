ICYMI: Your Complete List Of Winners From The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

See which celebs took home the top trophies at the 2022 VMAs.

Last night, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards went down live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This year, Nicki Minaj won the coveted Video Vanguard Award and put on an amazing performance, giving us a medley of her hits.

She later took home the award for Best Hip-Hop for her collaboration with rapper Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”

You can check out the rest of the winners below!

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best New Artist, Presented by EXTRA® Gum

WINNER: Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Push Performance of the Year

WINNER: Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records

Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records

Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records U.K.

Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Shenseea: “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Pop

WINNER: Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best Rock

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta: “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records

Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music U.S. Latin

J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records U.K.

Best R&B

WINNER: The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R.: “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN / Interscope Records

Best K-pop

WINNER: Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Itzy: “Loco” – JYP Entertainment

Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment

Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for Good

WINNER: Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

WINNER: Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Editing

WINNER: Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Group of the Year

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

WINNER: Jack Harlow: “First Class”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone: “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth: “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat: “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait For U”

Harry Styles: “Late Night Talking”

Kane Brown: “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey: “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid: “Numb”

Nicki Minaj: “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, Dazy: “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat: “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía: “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy: “Bad Habit”

Album of the Year

WINNER: Harry Styles: Harry’s House

Adele: 30

Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Drake: Certified Lover Boy