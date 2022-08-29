ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeny and Alan

We are senior citizens and due to aging, we were suffering from medical issues that needed oftentimes urgent care and to supplement our primary care from the MGH Charlestown Branch. At the center, students help the community, especially in terms of resources and services badly needed by retirees. We avail the in-person primary care, assistance on chronic conditions of high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis through weekly check-ups. It helped me manage my stress and sleeping problems, as well as provided me with physical therapy exercises for my arthritis in my shoulder and knees.
DPT Students Present Capstone Presentations

Graduating DPT students present their cumulative capstone presentations to the IHP community, including peers and faculty. Graduating DPT students presented their capstone research projects during the department’s annual poster session on August 8. The presentations were the culmination of considerable work by the students and covered a range of clinical and professional topics.
