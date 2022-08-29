We are senior citizens and due to aging, we were suffering from medical issues that needed oftentimes urgent care and to supplement our primary care from the MGH Charlestown Branch. At the center, students help the community, especially in terms of resources and services badly needed by retirees. We avail the in-person primary care, assistance on chronic conditions of high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis through weekly check-ups. It helped me manage my stress and sleeping problems, as well as provided me with physical therapy exercises for my arthritis in my shoulder and knees.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO