ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo Shuts Down Haters & Fat-Shamers In VMAs Acceptance Speech: ‘Big B***h Is Winning, Hoe’

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXgpz_0hZehMLk00

Lizzo isn’t giving her haters the satisfaction of clapping back, but she does have some bad news for anyone who doesn’t want to see her win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8kez_0hZehMLk00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

In case you missed it, Aries Spears is still under fire for some ridiculous comments he made about Lizzo’s appearance in a recent interview.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji,” he said on the Art of Dialogue . “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.”

He continued, “I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n**** in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking — I think I’m at least handsome — you get p***y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

In response, Lizzo addressed the comedian and everyone else who fat shames her as she accepted the trophy for “Video For Good” at the 2022 VMAs last night.

Of course, she didn’t mention Spears by name, but she did manage to clap back perfectly without actually clapping back at all.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

“I want to thank say thank you so much for supporting me and loving on me,” she said before going on to address her haters. “And now, to the b****es that got something to say about me in the press…You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing.”

She continued, “They be like, Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back? ‘Cause b***h I’m winning, hoe. Big b***h is winning, hoe!”

“Best revenge is your paper, b***h!” she concluded before leaving the stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo also took to Twitter this morning to let everyone know that she wasn’t addressing anyone in particular in her speech, despite the recent headlines regarding Spears’ comments.

“Lemme make one thing VERY clear,” she tweeted. “I wasn’t addressing anybody in my speech last night.. I was addressing EVERYBODY.”

We love to see it!

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

‘Mashed Potato’ Clump Corniness: Comedian Aries Spears Body Shames Lizzo, Gets Dragged To Ashy Abyss

Aries Spears is throwing daggers at Lizzo for being overweight and the irrelevant ashy abyss resident is catching hell. The comedian recently did an interview with Art of Dialogue where he was asked what he thought of Lizzo’s music. The interviewer stated that Lizzo is an excellent songwriter but instead of commenting on her musical abilities, Spears pivoted and attacked the singer’s looks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Person
Aries Spears
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month. In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Malika Haqq Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Ruined Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Glory Times’ After Baby No. 2

Malika Haqq is opening up about how her BFF Khloé Kardashian is doing after welcoming her second child amid some very public turmoil. During a recent appearance on Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Malika praised Khloé‘s strength as she moves through life as a mother of two following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. While she says the reality star is doing well, Haqq also acknowledges that Thompson’s affair overshadowed what should be a beautiful experience.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big B#Acceptance Speech#Hoe#The Art Of Dialogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Roc Solid: Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z’s ‘Could Never Beef’ Bars On DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’

Weeks after Meek Mill’s Roc Nation departure, does the Philly rapper still have brotherly love for Hov?. With collaborations from over a dozen of the biggest and best in the game, DJ Khaled‘s 13th studio album God Did has everybody talking. The title track’s legendary roster features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy The crown jewel is undoubtedly Jay-Z’s rap about everything from his family to Meek Mill, who responded to the legend’s 4-minute verse according to Complex.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Supertease Spells Drama For Mel & Martell, More Marsau Cheating Rumors And A Crisis Concerning Kimmi

Them folks in Alabama are coming back with BIG problems!. New episodes of OWN’s smash hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” return to Saturdays at 8:00pm ET/PT starting September 10 with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. The new episodes continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy