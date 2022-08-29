Read full article on original website
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
Man convicted for voluntary manslaughter in deadly Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — Continuing coverage on a Wilkes-Barre shooting from two years ago. The man charged in the deadly shooting on North Main St. in 2020 has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. According to our new gathering partners at the Times Leader--Dazon...
Wilkes-Barre mayor and police chief fully exonerate officer accused of racial profiling
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — An investigation into the racial profiling accusations lodged by Police Advisory Committee Chairwoman, Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski following a traffic stop on August 13, has determined that officer Dan Duffy should be exonerated. Body camera footage and interviews of individuals present were conducted during the investigation.
AG Shapiro fights to protect airline travelers ahead of busy holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has called on Congress to allow state attorneys general to enforce state and federal consumer protections for airline travelers. Shapiro has joined along with a multistate coalition of attorneys general on the issue. The request comes after attorneys general received thousands...
Police warn of extra enforcement for Labor day weekend
Labor Day is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police as well as local law enforcement agencies would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth. In Pennsylvania, drinking and driving remain a top safety issue. Of all...
Responsible designated driving on Labor Day weekend
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT, PSP, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging people to drive responsibly this Labor Day Holiday. They gathered to discuss the importance of not driving while impaired and the steps to take. The event featured demonstrations. According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 945...
Caregivers Roundtable held in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A virtual roundtable was held Wednesday morning in support of care workers and the residents they support. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO was joined by two state senators and the SEIU Healthcare members who are looking for accountability from the owners of nursing home chains. The...
Nursing home workers at several homes reach agreements, others vote to strike
PA (WOLF) — Workers at several Guardian-owned nursing homes in Pennsylvania reached a tentative contract agreement, ending unfair labor practice strike plans at those facilities and setting a precedent that collaboration between workers and employers benefits all. However, on the heels of that agreement, four more nursing homes have...
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts today in PA
Today it was announced by Governor Tom Wolf, and Lieutenant John Fetterman that there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a press release. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of...
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
Local Colleges Plan for Loan Forgiveness
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been a week since President Biden has announced a loan forgiveness program for borrowers. According to the White House, borrowers are eligible to receive from $10,000 up to $20,000 depending on income. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with two local colleges and brings...
