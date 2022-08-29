ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested

Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
Police warn of extra enforcement for Labor day weekend

Labor Day is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police as well as local law enforcement agencies would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth. In Pennsylvania, drinking and driving remain a top safety issue. Of all...
Responsible designated driving on Labor Day weekend

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT, PSP, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging people to drive responsibly this Labor Day Holiday. They gathered to discuss the importance of not driving while impaired and the steps to take. The event featured demonstrations. According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 945...
Caregivers Roundtable held in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A virtual roundtable was held Wednesday morning in support of care workers and the residents they support. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO was joined by two state senators and the SEIU Healthcare members who are looking for accountability from the owners of nursing home chains. The...
Local Colleges Plan for Loan Forgiveness

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been a week since President Biden has announced a loan forgiveness program for borrowers. According to the White House, borrowers are eligible to receive from $10,000 up to $20,000 depending on income. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with two local colleges and brings...
