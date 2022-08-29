Read full article on original website
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Garrett Mitchell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
David Peralta out of Tampa Bay's Tuesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Peralta will sit on the bench after Harold Ramirez was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Isaac Paredes was aligned at first base, and Yu Chang was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 269...
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Josh Rojas sitting for Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base. Rivera will bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6...
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 9/2/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Cave hit a solo dinger on Tuesday and he is now 5-for-10 with two homers in his last four contests. However, he will take a seat Wednesday while Kyle Garlick takes over in left field and hits fifth.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 9/2/22
It's a 13-game Friday main slate, and it's one that has a plethora of options for both pitching and stacking. Which options stand out above the rest?. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting ninth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
J.T. Realmuto sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will move to the bench on Tuesday with Garrett Stubbs catching for right-hander Aaron Nola. Stubbs will bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6...
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Friday 9/2/22
Pitchers lay the foundation for daily fantasy baseball teams. So it's not coincidental they have the highest salaries in FanDuel contests. Of course, it's possible to overcome a bad outing from a starter, but it's markedly easier to cash in contests with a good or excellent start. Simply nailing your...
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tellez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Oswaldo Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 7.6 FanDuel...
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
Matt Duffy batting seventh for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Duffy will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Andrew Velazquez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duffy for 5.0 FanDuel...
