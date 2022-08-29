ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

salineriverchronicle.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

An Afternoon in Cave City

When a good friend asks you to spend the afternoon in Cave City during peak watermelon season, you don’t say “no,” especially when said friend has a full slate of activities planned that go beyond the aforementioned fruit. Watermelon is synonymous with Cave City, and while folks in my neck of the woods go bonkers when a pickup truck with a bed-full of sticker-certified melons shows up, I was overly excited to go right to the source for my inaugural visit to the tiny town located 15 minutes north of Batesville.
CAVE CITY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Local residents gear up for ‘Great Arkansas Cleanup’

Keep Arkansas Beautiful is gearing up for its annual fall cleanup initiative, the “Great Arkansas Cleanup,” where thousands of Arkansas residents join together to keep their communities beautiful. Watch as we are joined by Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager at Keep Arkansas Beautiful, to tell us more about...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
KHBS

Arkansas to receive millions from treasury to help expand broadband access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Department of the Treasury awarded Arkansas $47.5 million of funding to help provide high-speed internet to locations that lack access to adequate service. Stephen Meeks, state representative and chair of the house technology committee, said. "There's still about 100,000 households in the state that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

September | How much daylight are we about to lose?

ARKANSAS, USA — The long summer days are coming to an end across the United States as September posts the biggest daylight losses of the year. How much daylight are we losing for the month of September, the start of meteorological fall? (scroll down for a look per state)
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Meal to benefit downtown organization

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community. Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for...
PARAGOULD, AR
KATV

Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Jake Wells

Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Ex-Pulaski County Election Commissioner first Arkansans inducted into Knights of Rizal

Price is the first Arkansan ever inducted into the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines. Little Rock, Ark, August 30, 2022 – On Saturday, August 20, Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner and new Deputy Director of Arkansas United, was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the first county election commissioner and candidate for Secretary of State in Arkansas of Filipino-descent, Price was honored for his work in protecting voting access and advocating for equality and civil rights for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and minority communities in the state, as well as nationally. He is the first member of the Knights of Rizal from the state of Arkansas.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
kasu.org

Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials

State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
JONESBORO, AR

