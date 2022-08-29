Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana is first chapter in Arkansas of the Daughters of the American Revolution to induct an African American member
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas. Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the...
salineriverchronicle.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
onlyinark.com
An Afternoon in Cave City
When a good friend asks you to spend the afternoon in Cave City during peak watermelon season, you don’t say “no,” especially when said friend has a full slate of activities planned that go beyond the aforementioned fruit. Watermelon is synonymous with Cave City, and while folks in my neck of the woods go bonkers when a pickup truck with a bed-full of sticker-certified melons shows up, I was overly excited to go right to the source for my inaugural visit to the tiny town located 15 minutes north of Batesville.
Kait 8
Possible solution to late and lost mail in northeast Arkansas
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services. According to a document from the United States Postal Service, Jonesboro is listed as one of the sites that may be converted into a Sorting and Delivery Center. In 2012 the mail...
nwahomepage.com
Local residents gear up for ‘Great Arkansas Cleanup’
Keep Arkansas Beautiful is gearing up for its annual fall cleanup initiative, the “Great Arkansas Cleanup,” where thousands of Arkansas residents join together to keep their communities beautiful. Watch as we are joined by Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager at Keep Arkansas Beautiful, to tell us more about...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
KHBS
Arkansas to receive millions from treasury to help expand broadband access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Department of the Treasury awarded Arkansas $47.5 million of funding to help provide high-speed internet to locations that lack access to adequate service. Stephen Meeks, state representative and chair of the house technology committee, said. "There's still about 100,000 households in the state that...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
5newsonline.com
September | How much daylight are we about to lose?
ARKANSAS, USA — The long summer days are coming to an end across the United States as September posts the biggest daylight losses of the year. How much daylight are we losing for the month of September, the start of meteorological fall? (scroll down for a look per state)
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
Kait 8
Meal to benefit downtown organization
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community. Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for...
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Says A Vote For Legalization At The Ballot Is A Vote ‘To Support Our Police,’ In New Ad
A vote to legalize marijuana in Arkansas is a “vote to support our police,” according to a new ad from a campaign seeking to promote its cannabis initiative that will appear on the November ballot. The measure from Responsible Growth Arkansas is still under review by the state...
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
swark.today
Ex-Pulaski County Election Commissioner first Arkansans inducted into Knights of Rizal
Price is the first Arkansan ever inducted into the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines. Little Rock, Ark, August 30, 2022 – On Saturday, August 20, Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner and new Deputy Director of Arkansas United, was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the first county election commissioner and candidate for Secretary of State in Arkansas of Filipino-descent, Price was honored for his work in protecting voting access and advocating for equality and civil rights for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and minority communities in the state, as well as nationally. He is the first member of the Knights of Rizal from the state of Arkansas.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
