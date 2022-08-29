ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
STOCKS
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
MARKETS
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
STOCKS
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Economy
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest

Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after recording losses for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015. For the month, the Dow Jones dropped around 4.06%, while the S&P 500 declined 4.24%. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, dipped about 4.64% in August.
STOCKS
Ebix Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ebix. Looking at options history for Ebix EBIX we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil

As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Celsius CEL/USD was...
MARKETS
What Are Whales Doing With Block

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
PETS
