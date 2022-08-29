Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In Commodities, But The Greatest Long-Term Gains Likely In Farmland
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swayed the market again after making remarks about inflation. Powell confirmed that lowering inflation would be a costly fight in terms of jobs and economic growth. The blunt message may be ominous, but the honesty could be interpreted as refreshing. Powell shared that...
Why This Starbucks Analyst Is Surprised By New CEO Choice — And Optimistic
Starbucks chose to tap external talent from outside the consumer discretionary sector for its next CEO. Cowen expects margin guidance to be the focus of the upcoming investor day. Starbucks Corporation SBUX announced late Thursday the appointment of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc RBGLY top brass Laxman Narasimhan as its next...
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest
Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after recording losses for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015. For the month, the Dow Jones dropped around 4.06%, while the S&P 500 declined 4.24%. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, dipped about 4.64% in August.
Why Lululemon Athletica Is Trading Higher By 11%, Here Are 36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares climbed 61.3% to $0.1972 on continued volatility after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The stock is rebounding after trading lower on Thursday. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD surged 44.8% to $5.07. PaxMedica Executive...
'Stand-Out Is An Understatement,' Morgan Stanley Comments On Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Performance
Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and raised the price target to $343 from $315. The company's Q2 earnings and Q3 guidance both were above Street expectations. Straton said the company's performance demonstrates its ability to outperform in a...
Ebix Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ebix. Looking at options history for Ebix EBIX we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.
Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Rating for Ciena: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Ciena CIEN and lower its price target from $82.00 to $71.00. Shares of Ciena are trading down 0.09% over the last 24 hours, at $45.44 per share. A move to $71.00 would account for a 56.25% increase from the...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil
As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Celsius CEL/USD was...
AI Is Necessary But Time-Consuming Model Transition, Analyst Says While Downgrading C3.ai
Needham analyst Mike Cikos downgraded C3.ai, Inc AI to Hold from Buy and removed his last $20 price target. C3.AI announced a shift toward a Consumption model alongside its earnings. Management expects to weigh on near-term revenue before achieving escape velocity as more customers are onboarded and the usage-based flywheel takes hold.
What Are Whales Doing With Block
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
