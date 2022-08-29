Read full article on original website
Burger chain coming to Bridge Street
A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
The Face of Fine Jewelry
As a leader in West Michigan’s jewelry industry, Pfaff Jewelers thrives on great value, quality craftsmanship, and personal service. They’re settling into their new location in downtown Grandville, to better serve the surrounding communities. Owner Kendra Pfaff says they take jewelry to the next level. With the newest technology and knowledgeable staff, they’re confident they can exceed their customers’ expectations.
The B.O.B. resurrected
Many Grand Rapidians were devastated when the Big Old Building, or the B.O.B., closed last December. Rumors abounded about what the building, a staple in the downtown entertainment scene since the mid-1990s, might become. Rather than a new owner or concept, however, The Gilmore Collection will reopen The B.O.B., albeit with a new floorplan.
Nonprofit to lease space at former DeltaPlex building
A local nonprofit secured its own physical space for the first time in its 100-year-plus history. The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County, an organization providing gifts to families in need during the holidays, will lease a space out of the former DeltaPlex building in Walker beginning Oct. 1. Leaders...
The Faces of Talent
Hire For Hope believes in the relentless pursuit of top talent. They’re focused on helping clients recruit the best executive leadership and subject matter experts by utilizing top evidence-based selection practices, behavior analytics, and intensive vetting processes to ensure each client gets the right person in the right seat, at the right time.
Grand Rapids ranks among best cities for dogs
Grand Rapids recently ranked among the nation’s friendliest cities for canine companions. In a recent study by LawnStarter, Grand Rapids was ranked 33 out of 175 cities in the U.S. as one of the best cities for dogs in 2022. The study examined some of the biggest U.S. cities...
The Faces of Dermatology
DR. KRISTI HAWLEY AND DR. NATHAN NARTKER — THE DERM INSTITUTE OF WEST MI. 1661 CRYSTAL SPRINGS BLVD. SE, CALEDONIA, MI 49316 |. When you think of your health, you want your doctors to be the best of the best. Your skin care team should be no different. That’s why, at The Derm Institute of West Michigan, treatment is never just skin deep. The Derm Institute’s experienced staff and patient-first mindset will ensure your unique skin concerns are diagnosed and resolved not just on the surface, but where it matters most: at the source.
GRPM and John Ball Zoo partner for one-month member reciprocal
Two main Grand Rapids destinations are joining forces to offer free admission for members in September. Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) and John Ball Zoo (JBZ) recently announced a reciprocal member partnership during the month of September, which will give members of both organizations free admission for the whole month.
Navy veteran paddles to break world record
A nonprofit founder in Kalamazoo has set out to make paddle boarding history. Josh Flath will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand up paddleboard in 12 hours. Flath is the founder of 4THE22, a nonprofit raising awareness of veteran and first responder suicide. He will...
The Face of Audiology
Dr. Stelios Dokianakis is a licensed and board-certified doctor of audiology with more than 25 years of clinical and research experience. He founded Holland Doctors of Audiology, an independent private practice in Holland, in 2011. “It’s extremely gratifying to help patients reduce their tinnitus, hear clearly, and improve their quality...
Children’s museum closes, prepares for grand opening of new exhibits
Two new exhibits are coming to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum this fall. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (GRCM) plans to debut “The Pigeon Comes to Grand Rapids!: A Mo Willems Exhibit!” and “Wimee’s Dreams” exhibit in September and has closed its doors for three weeks of deep cleaning and preparation.
Gryphon Place engages community during Suicide Prevention Month
A leading agency in suicide prevention plans to host a monthlong series of events. Kalamazoo crisis center Gryphon Place will offer several opportunities to support and educate West Michigan about suicide prevention through September. In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, Gryphon Place is inviting the public to learn and...
