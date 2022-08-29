ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

4 health systems opening hospitals

The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Aug. 16:. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has finished construction on its new acute care facility. Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., has opened a new rehab hospital in Pennsylvania.
HERSHEY, PA
Kim Schneider named Tower Health vice president

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Kim Schneider its new vice president of talent acquisitions, effective this month. Ms. Schneider has served Tower Health since 2009 in various human resources capacities, according to a Sept. 2 release. She has extensive experience in talent acquisition and will be responsible for all recruitment in her new role, the release said.
WEST READING, PA

