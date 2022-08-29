ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obetz, OH

myfox28columbus.com

2 people injured following east Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run on the east side Tuesday morning. Police said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and the other person was transported to Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

George Wagner's Pike County murder trial delayed for one week

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The long-anticipated murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged role in the killing of eight people six years ago has been delayed yet again. According to a court filing Monday, the trial is being delayed a week due to the illness of someone involved in the case. The filing did not specify who was ill.
WAVERLY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Little Turtle residents deal with water damage from flooding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community in Columbus are drying out their basements and vehicles after their neighborhood flooded on Sunday. “It was scary," Little Turtle resident Jaelyn Snead said. "It was very scary." When Snead and her husband left home to get...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rainy holiday: Heavy rain dampens Labor Day across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday's wet weather forced many people to cancel or adjust their Labor Day plans. Much of Central Ohio got drenched Monday with most areas receiving several inches of rain. Parts of Knox County received upwards of 5.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
COLUMBUS, OH

