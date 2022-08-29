The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO