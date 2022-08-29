Read full article on original website
MultiCare 1st health system to partner with virtual care platform 98point6
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the first in the country to partner with virtual primary care platform 98point6, the tech company said Sept. 1. The firm's technology will be integrated with MultiCare's hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health, which offers 35 urgent care clinics and on-demand virtual care. "We...
Oracle Cerner exec calls agreement 'leap' toward interoperability
The news that an EHR vendor consortium is signing on to a new federal health information sharing effort is a huge step toward creating a national healthcare data exchange, an Oracle Cerner executive wrote in an Aug. 31 blog post. CommonWell Health Alliance said Aug. 31 it plans to apply...
Sutter Health executive named to Biden's infrastructure advisory council
President Biden has appointed 26 industry and government leaders to his national infrastructure advisory council. Conrad Vial, MD, chief clinical officer of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, is among them. Dr. Sutter, a practicing cardiothoracic surgeon, has held various healthcare leadership roles throughout his career, according to an Aug. 31 White...
Virtual care company Wheel reduces workforce by 17%
Virtual healthcare platform Wheel has laid off 35 employees, or 17 percent of its staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Wheel provides technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network for companies wanting to provide virtual care. "We made the decision to double down on our long-term strategy of...
Transparent Billing Builds Patient Satisfaction
Billing surprises, no matter when they happen (before, during, or post-visit), aren’t exactly the type of surprise a patient should expect when visiting the doctor. That’s why transparency and communication are critical during pre-service conversations. Providers no longer solely want to collect payments as soon as possible in the care journey – they are also seeking ways to improve the patient financial experience to enhance patient satisfaction overall.
RxDefine launches new telehealth product
Healthcare consumer engagement company RxDefine has launched a telehealth service for life sciences companies. RxTelehealth can be paired with other products in the RxDefine portfolio, like RxNavigate. Users who have previous experience with telehealth through RxNavigate were two to four times more likely to complete a telehealth consultation in RxTelehealth, according to a Sept. 1 RxDefine news release.
What it's like to work with 'every EMR known to mankind,' according to LifePoint CIO Al Smith
Overseeing health IT for 62 community hospitals and 33 specialty hospitals across 29 states is definitely not "one-size-fits-all," says Al Smith, senior vice president and CIO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. "When you're in a smaller system, you just don't see that kind of disparity, that kind of variety," Mr....
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees
Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
How health systems could build wealth in minority communities
Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. Historical and present-day racial discrimination and exclusion, attributable to myriad government and institutional policies and practices, shore up the racial wealth gap, according to the analysis. However, health systems could address the racial wealth gap, thereby reducing the racial health gap by using a combination of three strategies: reducing expenses, maximizing income and decreasing debt while increasing savings.
Healthcare added 48K jobs in August
Healthcare job growth slowed in August compared to the month prior, with the industry gaining 48,200 jobs, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The August count compares to 69,600 jobs added in July and 56,700 jobs added in...
New York extends 1st deadline, expands eligibility for healthcare worker bonuses
The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.
How ReSkilling can help you with those hard to fill specialty RN positions
Currently, the highest-demand clinical areas in the acute care setting are Intensive Care, Emergency, Labor and Delivery, and the OR/Procedural departments. ReSkilling is designed to help facilities find and train qualified clinicians to provide that specialized care. Even though there’s a massive nurse shortage, every year most graduate nurses can’t...
Genomics company Illumina wins antitrust case
An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of Illumina after the Federal Trade Commission tried to thwart its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail, the genomics company said Sept. 1. In 2021, the FTC had sued to stop Illumina from acquiring Grail, a former spinoff company that is...
6 recent diversity leader moves
Becker's reported about six diversity leadership appointments at healthcare organizations since June 30:. 1. Walgreens Boots Alliance selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. 2. The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O....
$5.53B: Olympus, PerkinElmer sell lab equipment businesses to private equity
Medical and life sciences manufacturer Olympus is selling Evident, its lab instrument subsidiary, to a private equity firm for $3.08 billion, Chemical & Engineering News reported Sept. 1. Bain Capital's acquisition of the lab equipment business comes less than one month after PerkinElmer said it would sell its name and...
10 RCM headlines from August to know
From Northwestern Medicine bringing outsourced jobs in-house to several mergers and acquisitions, here are 10 revenue cycle management stories Becker's reported in August:. 1. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health selected R1 RCM on Aug. 25 to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. 2....
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
Pfizer lures new chief marketing officer from Alphabet's research arm
Pfizer has named Drew Panayiotou as its global chief marketing officer, MM+M reported Aug. 31. Mr. Panayiotou will step into his role Sept. 19 and will be in charge of building the company's commercial infrastructure, including new engagement channels, tools and digital solutions. Prior to being global chief marketing officer...
How hiring tech talent from non-tech backgrounds can be an advantage
Hiring tech workers who started in non-tech roles is more common than many realize. It can also ease hiring in an elusive, rapidly changing industry, according to an Aug. 31 article from the McKinsey Global Institute. The article's authors dissected a data set of 280,000 tech professionals. Of that number,...
