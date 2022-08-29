ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after recording losses for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015. For the month, the Dow Jones dropped around 4.06%, while the S&P 500 declined 4.24%. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, dipped about 4.64% in August.
US Stocks Turn Lower After Jobs Report; Dow Dips 200 points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded down 0.65% to 31,452.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.03% to 11,663.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,938.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Tricida Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Tricida TCDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Celsius CEL/USD was...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
Cryptocurrency LEO Token Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

LEO Token's LEO/USD price has decreased 6.25% over the past 24 hours to $5.4. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $5.13 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Okta Whale Trades For September 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for G-III Apparel Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for G-III Apparel Group GIII within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $25.5 versus the current price of G-III Apparel Group at $19.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
