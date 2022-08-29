Read full article on original website
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cheetah Mobile?
Cheetah Mobile's (NYSE:CMCM) short percent of float has risen 70.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 140 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
HSBC Maintains Hold Rating for Weibo: Here's What You Need To Know
HSBC has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Weibo WB and lower its price target from $26.00 to $22.00. Shares of Weibo are trading down 2.11% over the last 24 hours, at $19.27 per share. A move to $22.00 would account for a 14.2% increase from the current share...
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest
Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock rose 13.8% to $3.5 during Friday's regular session. Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 13.17% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million. Forza X1 FRZA stock rose 10.37% to $4.11. Forza X1's stock is trading at a volume of...
Where Clean Harbors Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Clean Harbors CLH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $138.5 versus the current price of Clean Harbors at $119.24, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Why Lululemon Athletica Is Trading Higher By 11%, Here Are 36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares climbed 61.3% to $0.1972 on continued volatility after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The stock is rebounding after trading lower on Thursday. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD surged 44.8% to $5.07. PaxMedica Executive...
What Are Whales Doing With Block
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Investing In Growth $FLGC Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Cannabis Insider is a bi-weekly podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp, and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!
Short Volatility Alert: 3M Company
On Thursday, shares of 3M Company MMM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.03. to $125.63. The overall sentiment for MMM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
AI Is Necessary But Time-Consuming Model Transition, Analyst Says While Downgrading C3.ai
Needham analyst Mike Cikos downgraded C3.ai, Inc AI to Hold from Buy and removed his last $20 price target. C3.AI announced a shift toward a Consumption model alongside its earnings. Management expects to weigh on near-term revenue before achieving escape velocity as more customers are onboarded and the usage-based flywheel takes hold.
Short Volatility Alert: Koninklijke Philips N.V.
On Thursday, shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.03% to $16.41. The overall sentiment for PHG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Ebix Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ebix. Looking at options history for Ebix EBIX we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.
