Tricida Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Tricida TCDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Okta Whale Trades For September 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after recording losses for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015. For the month, the Dow Jones dropped around 4.06%, while the S&P 500 declined 4.24%. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, dipped about 4.64% in August.
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency EOS Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

EOS's EOS/USD price has increased 5.84% over the past 24 hours to $1.51, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $1.62 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71.
How Is The Market Feeling About Party City Holdco?

Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) short percent of float has risen 51.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.01 million shares sold short, which is 15.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $102M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $102,134,766 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1. $102 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xffd22b84fb1d46ef74ed6530b2635be61340f347. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
US Stocks Turn Lower After Jobs Report; Dow Dips 200 points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded down 0.65% to 31,452.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.03% to 11,663.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,938.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022

RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large

Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
DXY monthly forecast ahead of NFP

At August’s close, the USD can be said to have performed exceedingly well against its trading partners. The DXY climbed 3.2% over the month. Now the US heads into a very important Non Farm Payrolls result, and investors will be looking for clues as to the USD’s next move.
