Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after recording losses for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015. For the month, the Dow Jones dropped around 4.06%, while the S&P 500 declined 4.24%. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, dipped about 4.64% in August.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency EOS Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours
EOS's EOS/USD price has increased 5.84% over the past 24 hours to $1.51, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $1.62 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71.
How Is The Market Feeling About Party City Holdco?
Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) short percent of float has risen 51.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.01 million shares sold short, which is 15.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia Are Flailing Despite US Relaxing Export Rules
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD and Nvidia Corporation NVDA were each trading over 1% lower on Friday after a bearish day on Thursday dropped the stocks 3% and almost 5%, respectively, off Wednesday’s close. On Wednesday evening, Nvidia announced that it received information from the U.S. government stating that...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $102M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $102,134,766 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1. $102 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xffd22b84fb1d46ef74ed6530b2635be61340f347. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 10 Years
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion. Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 10 years...
US Stocks Turn Lower After Jobs Report; Dow Dips 200 points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded down 0.65% to 31,452.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.03% to 11,663.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,938.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
The Market Is In A Superbubble, Says Perma-Bear Jeremy Grantham: 'Prepare For An Epic Finale'
Grantham says the 2022 summer bear market rally mirrors other rallies before new lows were made. In each of the previous great economic downturns, bear market rallies gave back 50% of losses before heading lower. In almost Shakespearean fashion, perma-bear and well-known pessimist Jeremy Grantham said the markets are in...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022
RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large
Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
DXY monthly forecast ahead of NFP
At August’s close, the USD can be said to have performed exceedingly well against its trading partners. The DXY climbed 3.2% over the month. Now the US heads into a very important Non Farm Payrolls result, and investors will be looking for clues as to the USD’s next move.
