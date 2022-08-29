ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

carymagazine.com

Things to Do: September 2022

1. The Hopscotch Music Festival is returning to Raleigh, with a full lineup of nearly 150 bands scattered across 12 different downtown venues. This three-day event is a fan favorite with music lovers and local artists, so don’t miss it! Sept. 8–10; Downtown Raleigh. hopscotchmusicfest.com. 2. Hit the...
RALEIGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Women of Western Wake: Charmaine Riggins

Cary resident Charmaine Riggins has turned her good fortune in life into helping others achieve the same. Her professional accomplishments are impressive and long. She is currently the chief executive officer for Loparex. She joined Loparex from the Parker Hannifin-LORD Corporation, where she built her career over 27 years in various global roles leading company integration, human resources, enterprise systems, and as vice president over several global regions.
CARY, NC
Glam Soldier

Glam Soldier

Located in an upstairs spot in downtown Apex, climb up the “25 steps to happiness” and find yourself in Glam Soldier — a veteran- and women-owned boho-Americana boutique, specializing in one-of-a-kind finds and upcycled military clothing. Founder Alisha Ramsey, who served for 10 years in the US...
APEX, NC
carymagazine.com

On Trend: Hydrate Medical

What has become a popular trend with celebrities as a cure for exhaustion, dehydration, jet lag, or the dreaded hangover, IV hydration therapy is now available right here in Cary and Raleigh. Hydrate Medical, a lifestyle IV hydration company focused on health, wellness, and recovery, helps people boost their energy and speed up recovery in a spa-like environment where clients can sit back, relax, and unwind.
CARY, NC
City
Apex, NC
Apex, NC
Lifestyle
Soaring Into Success

Soaring Into Success

Andrea Gatt and Laura Bartoli, the two PTA members who spearheaded Green Hope Elementary’s Falcon’s Nest project, never once questioned their ability to provide students and faculty with a 100% sustainable, STEM-focused outdoor classroom. “I believed in this project from the minute we had the drawings from our...
CARY, NC
carymagazine.com

Women of Western Wake: Jackie Ferguson

It was 3 A.M. on June 11, 2020, and Jackie Ferguson was wide awake. In just a few hours, she would be leading a virtual interactive presentation for more than 300 people attending the North Carolina Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion Conference. It was her first speaking engagement, and she was terrified.
APEX, NC
carymagazine.com

Women of Western Wake: Karen Russell

As a standout basketball player for Georgia Tech in the early 1990s, Karen Russell developed a strong work ethic, an understanding of teamwork, and the ability to rally in the face of adversity. When she left the court, those traits didn’t disappear, she just channeled them into her career.
RALEIGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Women of Western Wake: Cary Heise

The nondescript gray metal building sitting on a hill in downtown Raleigh blends into the Cabarrus Street landscape, and behind its bright pink doors and plate glass window decorated with a cheery mural is a haven for women seeking a pathway to a better life. The building houses Designed for...
RALEIGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Meet Cary Magazine’s 2022 Women of Western Wake

From corporate success to selfless service, these dynamic leaders have accomplished great things in their chosen fields. Here, our honorees share their stories about taking risks, finding rewards, following your heart, and working hard to better our world. Jackie Ferguson. Co-founder, The Diversity Movement; Host, Diversity: Beyond the Checkbox podcast.
CARY, NC

