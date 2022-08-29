Read full article on original website
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after recording losses for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015. For the month, the Dow Jones dropped around 4.06%, while the S&P 500 declined 4.24%. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, dipped about 4.64% in August.
How Is The Market Feeling About Party City Holdco?
Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) short percent of float has risen 51.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.01 million shares sold short, which is 15.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marathon Petroleum 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.65%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion. Buying $100 In MPC: If an investor had bought $100 of MPC stock 10 years...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large
Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Ncino: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ncino NCNO and lower its price target from $70.00 to $45.00. Shares of Ncino are trading up 8.87% over the last 24 hours, at $31.96 per share. A move to $45.00 would account for a 40.78% increase from the current...
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Cryptocurrency EOS Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours
EOS's EOS/USD price has increased 5.84% over the past 24 hours to $1.51, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $1.62 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71.
US Stocks Turn Lower After Jobs Report; Dow Dips 200 points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded down 0.65% to 31,452.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.03% to 11,663.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,938.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
The Market Is In A Superbubble, Says Perma-Bear Jeremy Grantham: 'Prepare For An Epic Finale'
Grantham says the 2022 summer bear market rally mirrors other rallies before new lows were made. In each of the previous great economic downturns, bear market rallies gave back 50% of losses before heading lower. In almost Shakespearean fashion, perma-bear and well-known pessimist Jeremy Grantham said the markets are in...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Celsius CEL/USD was...
