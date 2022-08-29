Read full article on original website
Polygon
What to watch for The Rings of Power to get reacquainted with Lord of the Rings
This weekend sees the release of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon’s mega-sized series is one of The Big TV Events of the Year, and it’s also a great reason to revisit earlier entries in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. Believe it...
Polygon
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection: 5 hidden gems you should play
Konami and Digital Eclipse are serving up a tasty pizza pie of a retro collection with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Featuring a pizza baker’s dozen titles from three consoles, one handheld, and a few arcade originals — plus the Japanese versions where applicable and oodles of concept art — it’s a retro feast.
Polygon
Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple leaks
It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and setting, in a tweet on Thursday following an earlier leak of the game’s artwork. The image Ubisoft shared...
Polygon
MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon
Warner Bros. and Player First Games revealed a new Multiversus teaser trailer on Twitter on Thursday hinting that Gizmo, the loveable fur ball from Joe Dante’s 1984 film Gremlins, is coming to the free-to-play crossover fighting game. This announcement isn’t completely out of nowhere, what with Stripe, the antagonist...
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress has a new soundtrack, including Dwarfish lyrics for the first time
Slaves to Armok: God of Blood Chapter II, more commonly known as Dwarf Fortress, has been ugly for its entire life. Some find the ASCII art charming, but for my money the game’s best feature is its soundtrack — a pair of Flamenco-inspired guitar riffs performed by co-creator Tarn Adams. But that music won’t be included in the new version, being produced in partnership with Kitfox. In its place will be a fully-produced, 15-song soundtrack. Most importantly, the music will include the sound of dwarves singing in their native tongue for the very first time.
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the upcoming Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month. Speaking...
Polygon
Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore
Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Polygon
When Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres and where to watch it
The new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video. After that, the show’s remaining episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.
Polygon
Riot’s new head of League Studio on the ‘balancing act’ of updating a multiverse
The League of Legends franchise has inexorably expanded over the past few years, growing from just being a MOBA to having a multiverse full of colorful takes on familiar characters — there’s a stand-alone RPG, a mobile port, a critically acclaimed animated show on Netflix, and a forthcoming novel. League of Legends itself is 10 years old, and despite these new additions, it has remained, at its core, League — a competitive 5v5 game that takes place across a map with three lanes and a jungle full of dangerous monsters.
Polygon
Quantic Dream is the latest studio bought by China’s NetEase
Quantic Dream announced Wednesday in a blog post that the company had been acquired by NetEase. The Chinese internet company, which acquired Grasshopper Manufacture in 2021 and made a major investment in Destiny developer Bungie in 2018, previously acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019, following the release of Detroit: Become Human.
Polygon
Shovel Knight’s new spinoff submerges in September — you dig?
Yacht Club Games released a new trailer Wednesday for Shovel Knight Dig, the Spelunky-like spinoff to 2014’s Shovel Knight, revealing that the game will be released on Sept. 23. The trailer features cameos by YouTube personalities Arin Hanson and Jirard Khalil, as well as new footage of the game in action.
Polygon
Studio Ghibli’s movies have never been more accessible than they are right now
One of the failures of our streaming present has been how, regardless of how many streaming services and digital platforms there are, Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed animated films have long been withheld from them. Slowly, that’s been changing: 2019 was the first year that viewers could purchase Ghibli films digitally, and in 2020 current U.S. distributor GKids made the Ghibli library available to stream on HBO Max.
Polygon
Mobile Suit Gundam has a new anime series, and the prologue episode is free
Mobile Suit Gundam is back with its first new series in almost seven years, and Bandai Namco wants everyone to check it out. The prologue episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is available to stream for free on YouTube now, while the rest of the series won’t start until October.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a creepy-cute new lemur Pokémon, Grafaiai
A brand-new Pokémon, Grafaiai, is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, developer Game Freak and The Pokémon Company revealed Thursday. The reveal is part of a weeklong tease of the new Pokémon, which paints trees using colorful secretions affected by the berries it eats.
Polygon
Dwarves bring the party that The Rings of Power badly needs
Not to get political, but if you ask me about which of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy humanoids is best, dwarves or elves, I would go with dwarves every time. You are free to think what you wish — again, this nation is so divided, heaven forbid we draw more lines here — but if you find yourself on Team Elf, please do yourself a favor. Check out the second episode of Amazon’s The Rings of Power, and reconsider.
Polygon
Rick and Morty season 6 promises more multiverses after blowing one up
How do you pin down Rick and Morty? No, reader, I’m asking you, specifically — when you think of the breakout Adult Swim animated comedy, what comes to mind? There’s probably the Szechuan sauce and its associated debacle; Pickle Rick; the wacky multiverse hijinks the show was doing before it was cool; maybe a stray, inescapable Justin Roiland voice that plays on loop.
Polygon
Pour one out for Halo Infinite’s split-screen co-op
The best way to play Halo has always been in co-op. Playing Halo campaigns with friends — be it online or sitting next to them on the couch — has been the definitive way to experience the storied franchise, and it’s been a staple since the original Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.
Polygon
Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga
League of Legends and its associated games have a ton of lore, but none of it is as edgy as the tale of the Darkin. The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion introduces several new Darkin, some of which we’ve never heard of before, and some of which have only briefly appeared in short stories or other lore. The expansion introduces the champions Kayn and Rhaast, Jax, Ornn, Master Yi, and Legends of Runeterra’s first exclusive champion, Norra.
Polygon
Dredge hooked me with its uncanny blend of fishing and eldritch horror
The sky adopts an orangish hue as the world’s favorite fire giant awakens from its slumber, arcing towards the heavens until it looms over you, large and lustrous. A brisk breeze carries the refreshing waft of sea air directly toward and through your nostrils, as the wind ruffles your hair and the cold clings to your cheeks. On every side, the waves shimmer, textured by silvery tides of salt and foam.
Polygon
Zine Quest 4: Tiny indie games about outlaws, outer space, and an animal drag race
This year’s Zine Quest has been a contentious one. Founded in 2018, the annual celebration of small-format tabletop role-playing games traditionally takes place each February, helping independent game designers kick off the year with a little cash on hand. This year the hosts at Kickstarter elected to place the event in August instead to better line up with Gen Con. Designers were not happy, with many jumping ship altogether in favor of Zine Month. Consequently, Zine Quest 4 has been a comparatively subdued affair. But while there aren’t as many projects filling the associated tag, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some bangers in the mix.
