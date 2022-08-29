Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA recommendations for reducing and treating cardiac device infections
The American Heart Association published a new report on cardiac implantable electronic device infections after finding a gap between guidelines for treatment and actual patient care. The report identifies areas for improvement in guideline implementation and provides recommendations for action based on three categories:. Prevention, detection and diagnosis. Improving treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida sues FDA over drug importation plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing the FDA of delaying approval for the state health agency's proposal to import cheaper drugs from Canada, according to a lawsuit filed Aug. 31. The case is based on legislation passed in June 2019, known as the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program, which needs...
beckershospitalreview.com
How hospitals are responding to the water crisis in Mississippi
Hospitals are navigating a water crisis in Jackson, Miss., after the city's main water treatment facility began failing Aug. 29. More than 150,000 people in the state's capital did not have access to safe drinking water as of Aug. 30, according to The New York Times. Jackson has faced issues with its water system for years due to aging and poor infrastructure, and these issues were recently magnified by torrential rains in the area. Health officials said they now face the "massively complicated task" of distributing bottled water to residents and that it's unclear how long it will take to restore service, according to the Times.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed
Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1. On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent infection control study findings
Here are eight studies on infection control that Becker's has covered since July 12:. 1. Smaller community hospitals have been most affected by the COVID-19-related uptick in healthcare-associated infections, a study published Aug. 23 in Clinical Infectious Diseases found. 2. The prevalence of Clostridioides difficile infections decreased during the COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital names Jeff Comer CEO
Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, named Dr. Jeff Comer its new CEO. Dr. Comer assumed the role Aug. 29, according to the hospital's news release. He has served as permanent and interim CEO at a variety of hospitals since 1999. He also was CEO of the Southwest Center for...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Novant quickly increased its nurse workforce after an immediate jeopardy threat
Wilmington, N.C.-based Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has made significant progress in bolstering its nursing workforce over the last two months, adding more than 300 nurses. "What we've been able to do over the last two months has been extremely impactful, but we still have a ways to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
'Ultra-processed' food tied to colorectal cancer, heart disease, studies find
An analysis of two studies published in The BMJ found eating a lot of ultra-processed foods significantly increased the risk of colorectal cancer for men and heart disease for both men and women, CNN reported Sep. 1. Ultra-processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, french fries, sodas,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
beckershospitalreview.com
Children's hospitals' latest challenge: Harassment campaigns
Children's hospitals and clinicians across the country have faced a barrage of threats and harassment in recent weeks over medical care they provide to transgender children. Children's hospitals in Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Ore., have all encountered harassment in varying forms and severity. Much of the online harassment has come from a conservative activist group, which recently posted a recording on Twitter in which phone operators at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., incorrectly said surgeons have performed hysterectomies on patients younger than 18, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. Other conservative groups have also magnified the social media posts.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 health systems opening hospitals
The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Aug. 16:. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has finished construction on its new acute care facility. Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., has opened a new rehab hospital in Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
I-Cordis raises $1.5M
Pharmaceutical company i-Cordis has received $1.5 million through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. I-Cordis will use the grant to develop a treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. I-Cordis used an earlier grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute on rodent studies that showed pegydone — which is derived from pirfenidone, an FDA-approved pulmonary fibrosis medication that has been studied in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction — as a possible treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to a Sept. 1 i-Cordis news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas,
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CDC chief: 3 ways to fix the agency
The CDC's new plan to accelerate its response to health threats, simplify public messaging and improve data capabilities is a step in the right direction, but more work must be done to address the root cause of the agency's three largest problems: slowness, impracticality and lack of strategic thinking, former CDC director Tom Frieden, MD, wrote in an Aug. 31 piece for The Atlantic.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mississippi hospital to lay off staff, curb care
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is laying off workers, closing clinics and keeping its intensive care and labor and delivery units closed, according to a Sept. 1 memo to staff obtained by the Enterprise-Journal. The hospital is making changes after it was forced to halt operations in August. The hospital temporarily...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 oncology headlines of August
Here are the top 10 oncology stories Becker's covered in August:. 3. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes. 7. Northwestern Medicine opens suburban Chicago cancer center. 8. Oncologists' wealth, debt in 2022: 6 findings. 9. NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer...
beckershospitalreview.com
US bets on omicron boosters heading into 3rd COVID-19 fall: 4 updates
As the fall and winter months approach, health officials are anticipating omicron-targeting booster doses will help stave off infection and severe illness. "It's going to be really, really important for people to get this updated, new, very specific COVID vaccine because I think it's going to help a lot in preventing infections, and I think it is going to help in keeping people out of the hospital," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said in a recent interview, CNBC reported Sept. 1.
beckershospitalreview.com
17 hospitals scaling back care
Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.) is no longer offering emergency services. The 312-bed hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, permanently closed its emergency department on Aug. 29 before ending other services. ShorePoint Health said the hospital will close on Sept. 22.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawsuit accuses Kaiser Permanente medical school of discrimination
The Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is facing accusations of racial discrimination for the second time since opening in summer 2020. Derrick Morton, PhD, a former assistant professor of biomedical science at the medical school, filed the lawsuit Aug. 22, Time reported Aug. 29. Dr....
Comments / 0