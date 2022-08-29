'It happens all the time': UPMC, Allegheny Health Network see discharge delays from lack of space at nursing homes

Read full article on original website
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
UPMC unlocks mystery of epilepsy during Alive and Well series
UPMC hosted a virtual event, “Unlocking the Mystery of Epilepsy,” on Aug. 23 as a part of its Alive and Well series. The series by the Pittsburgh-based health care company — which has more than 35 hospitals, including UPMC East in Monroeville — consists of 25 virtual seminars per year, free to the public. Each covers a topic of health and is presented by a doctor who specializes in the topic.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Medical emergencies, mac-and-cheese mishaps and elevator rescues: Pitt dorms draw city services, but should the University help fund them?
This story was produced and co-published in collaboration with PublicSource. When she lived in Pitt’s Litchfield Towers, student resident Emily James witnessed city EMS workers tend to a student who was found by a resident assistant slurring her words and vomiting. Former resident Manoj Kuppusamy saw EMS workers carry...
BMH Sees Jump In Local COVID Patients
There’s been a big jump in local patients hospitalized with COVID. According to Butler Memorial Hospital, they were treating 22 patients for the coronavirus as of Monday morning. That’s up compared to just eight patients last week. However, hospital officials noted that only one patient was in the...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh finds homes for all its Envigo beagles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes. HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs. "The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday. The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies. HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families. "These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.
Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
3 kids, 3 adults evacuated from house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Three kids and three adults were evacuated from a fire in Westmoreland County. 911 dispatchers confirm crews were sent to the 400 block of Walnut Street in Vandergrift at around 4:29 p.m. Several pets were also removed from the home. Two lamps plugged into an outlet...
One person taken to hospital after semitruck rollover in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a semitruck rollover accident in Washington County. The truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 onto I-79 eastbound. First responders were sent to the scene at around 10 p.m. The ramp is temporarily closed.
Pittsburgh City Council acts to address short-term funding for homeless population
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council is acting with a sense of urgency to expand shelter capacity for the homeless population. On Wednesday, council members agreed to reallocate money and modify criteria to nonprofit groups that can use the money right away. "Literally, the money that is sitting there now,...
Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires
Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
City of Pittsburgh and residents prepare for large crowds during Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh had to prepare for a huge influx of people visiting the area to see the return of the Backyard Brawl. Fans took to the North Shore hours before parking lots were open to tailgate and enjoy the first day of the city’s Rib Fest.
Target 11 sources: As many as 100 Pittsburgh officers failed new firearms test
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
Train Car Catches Fire In Pittsburgh (DEVELOPING)
Half a dozen people were inside a railcar when it catch fire on Wednesday, August 31, authorities say. The fire broke out between the T station and the South Hills Village light rail station around 2 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The fire was caused by overhead powering, PRT...
Pa. toddler critically injured in fall from window: reports
Homicide detectives in western Pennsylvania are investigating after a one-year-old fell out of a window, according to multiple media reports. Police were notified at around 6:30 p.m. of the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Winchester Drive, Plum, according to TribLive, WPXI and the Post-Gazette. The child was...
