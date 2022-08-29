Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday
Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in Lyon County crash Saturday
A Willmar man was injured when his vehicle left the road Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Keven Ray Wertz, age 34, of Willmar, was driving a Ford Flex northbound on Highway 23 in Lyon County. At about 6 p.m., near Highway 14, Wertz’s vehicle left the road and crashed in the west ditch.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
kduz.com
19-year-old Has Died From Injuries in Renville Co Crash
A 19-year-old from Montevideo has died from injuries sustained in a Renville County Crash that happened Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Kadin Huntley has now died. Kadin Huntley was a passenger in a car driven by 19-year-old Calin Huntley. Calin Huntley suffered minor injuries. The driver of...
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
knsiradio.com
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
willmarradio.com
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
knuj.net
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
willmarradio.com
Another shooting incident investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) For the second time in 4 days, and the third time in two weeks, The Willmar Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident. The latest was reported at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday when WPD got a call of possible gunshots in the area of the 300 block of SE Lakeland Dr. Officers spoke with a few witnesses and located several spent shell casings and bullet holes in a window of a residence. Nobody was injured. Officers processed the scene and collected several items of evidence. They were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Willmar Police Department investigative unit (320-235-2244). If you would like to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, please visit this link. www.crimestoppersmn.org.
willmarradio.com
Only four apply for Willmar police opening
(Willmar MN-) It's back to the drawing board for The Willmar Police Department in their efforts to hire a new officer. Police Chief Jim Felt says Sgt. Mike Jahnke retired in January, and he's frustrated at the lack of applicants to fill the opening... Your browser does not support the...
