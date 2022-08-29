Man faces domestic assault charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is behind bars following a domestic assault incident that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 27.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue. A woman at the scene was treated by paramedics.

Daniel Hayden, 40, of Hattiesburg, was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries before he was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

