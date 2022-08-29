ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

wunc.org

Your guide to college football's opening weekend in North Carolina

College football is back. And this weekend will mark a historic one, on a few levels, for teams in North Carolina. The Tar Heels of UNC-Chapel Hill are going up the mountain and playing at Appalachian State for the first time ever. N.C. State — with its highest ranking in the AP preseason poll since 1975 — is renewing its rivalry with East Carolina in Greenville. And North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T are marking the 100th anniversary of the first Aggie-Eagle Classic, on a big stage in Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening

Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Man Banned From BYU Doesn't Appear to Have Used Slur

There was the accusation, the outrage, the punishment, the mea culpa among top administrators, and finally (it seemed) the constructive exchange between athletic director and alleged victim. Now come new questions. Did authorities get the wrong guy? Was there a crime after all?. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brigham...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News

Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wunc.org

Birds and Arrows on new album and learning to 'let your freak flag fly'

Birds and Arrows, the rock group made up of couple Andrea and Pete Connolly, got their start in Chapel Hill 15 years ago with music that was often acoustic-based folk. But their new record Electric Bones leans into the electric side of the band with help from some friends in Tucson, Arizona where they've been living since New Year's Day 2016.
CARRBORO, NC
thelocalreporter.press

ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Don't Miss Raleigh's Jazz In The Square Fall Series

This collaboration between Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and Raleigh Parks & Recreation is back with a new artist lineup! Celebrating the rich, local history of jazz music, Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays beginning in September. These events are […]
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

She is the first woman of color to lead at the LGBT Center of Raleigh

The LGBT Center of Raleigh has a new leader, and she is the first woman of color in the position since the nonprofit organization was founded almost 30 years ago. Patricia Corbett is the first woman of color to be the face of the center, which has been open for more than 30 years.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
DURHAM, NC

