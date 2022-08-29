Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
wunc.org
Football money, attention finally coming to some HBCUs, but resource gap keeps growing
If you follow college football in the South, you may notice game days are looking a little more diverse. There is a new emphasis on historically Black college football, as “big time” schools like UNC-Chapel Hill schedule games against schools like Florida A&M University. That game — between...
wunc.org
Your guide to college football's opening weekend in North Carolina
College football is back. And this weekend will mark a historic one, on a few levels, for teams in North Carolina. The Tar Heels of UNC-Chapel Hill are going up the mountain and playing at Appalachian State for the first time ever. N.C. State — with its highest ranking in the AP preseason poll since 1975 — is renewing its rivalry with East Carolina in Greenville. And North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T are marking the 100th anniversary of the first Aggie-Eagle Classic, on a big stage in Charlotte.
Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup
NC A&T and NC Central take center stage at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte this weekend. But first they met Bubba Wallace. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening
Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
athleticbusiness.com
Man Banned From BYU Doesn't Appear to Have Used Slur
There was the accusation, the outrage, the punishment, the mea culpa among top administrators, and finally (it seemed) the constructive exchange between athletic director and alleged victim. Now come new questions. Did authorities get the wrong guy? Was there a crime after all?. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brigham...
College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News
Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
New civil suit accuses UNC's business school of race discrimination and retaliation
The University of North Carolina is again facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student files a federal lawsuit against UNC's business school claiming discrimination and retaliation.
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
thelocalreporter.press
Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022
Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
wunc.org
Birds and Arrows on new album and learning to 'let your freak flag fly'
Birds and Arrows, the rock group made up of couple Andrea and Pete Connolly, got their start in Chapel Hill 15 years ago with music that was often acoustic-based folk. But their new record Electric Bones leans into the electric side of the band with help from some friends in Tucson, Arizona where they've been living since New Year's Day 2016.
thelocalreporter.press
ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage
Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
cbs17
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
Family reacts to discovery of missing North Carolina woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square Fall Series
This collaboration between Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and Raleigh Parks & Recreation is back with a new artist lineup! Celebrating the rich, local history of jazz music, Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays beginning in September. These events are […]
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
A North Carolina ALE spokesperson said the arrest of the 20-year-old student involved the use of force.
spectrumlocalnews.com
She is the first woman of color to lead at the LGBT Center of Raleigh
The LGBT Center of Raleigh has a new leader, and she is the first woman of color in the position since the nonprofit organization was founded almost 30 years ago. Patricia Corbett is the first woman of color to be the face of the center, which has been open for more than 30 years.
WECT
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
cbs17
Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
tmpresale.com
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze in Raleigh, NC Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze presale password everyone has been looking for is available for our members to use! This is your best chance to order tickets for The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze before the general public. This could be your only chance ever to see...
