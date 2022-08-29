College football is back. And this weekend will mark a historic one, on a few levels, for teams in North Carolina. The Tar Heels of UNC-Chapel Hill are going up the mountain and playing at Appalachian State for the first time ever. N.C. State — with its highest ranking in the AP preseason poll since 1975 — is renewing its rivalry with East Carolina in Greenville. And North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T are marking the 100th anniversary of the first Aggie-Eagle Classic, on a big stage in Charlotte.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO