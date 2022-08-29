Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass
Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Shovel Knight’s new spinoff submerges in September — you dig?
Yacht Club Games released a new trailer Wednesday for Shovel Knight Dig, the Spelunky-like spinoff to 2014’s Shovel Knight, revealing that the game will be released on Sept. 23. The trailer features cameos by YouTube personalities Arin Hanson and Jirard Khalil, as well as new footage of the game in action.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Polygon
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection: 5 hidden gems you should play
Konami and Digital Eclipse are serving up a tasty pizza pie of a retro collection with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Featuring a pizza baker’s dozen titles from three consoles, one handheld, and a few arcade originals — plus the Japanese versions where applicable and oodles of concept art — it’s a retro feast.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers a Need for Speed and a Granblue Fantasy in September
Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem will be available for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in September, Sony announced Wednesday. PlayStation 4 owners will be able to download Need for Speed Heat and Granblue Fantasy: Versus starting Sept. 6, when September’s free PlayStation Plus games go live for Essential-level and higher subscribers. Toem will be available to subscribers on PlayStation 5. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers through Oct. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
Polygon
Zine Quest 4: Tiny indie games about outlaws, outer space, and an animal drag race
This year’s Zine Quest has been a contentious one. Founded in 2018, the annual celebration of small-format tabletop role-playing games traditionally takes place each February, helping independent game designers kick off the year with a little cash on hand. This year the hosts at Kickstarter elected to place the event in August instead to better line up with Gen Con. Designers were not happy, with many jumping ship altogether in favor of Zine Month. Consequently, Zine Quest 4 has been a comparatively subdued affair. But while there aren’t as many projects filling the associated tag, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some bangers in the mix.
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down
Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a creepy-cute new lemur Pokémon, Grafaiai
A brand-new Pokémon, Grafaiai, is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, developer Game Freak and The Pokémon Company revealed Thursday. The reveal is part of a weeklong tease of the new Pokémon, which paints trees using colorful secretions affected by the berries it eats.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research Tasks and rewards
Pokémon Go’s new season, the season of light, has started, which means there’s new Special Research Tasks to complete. These tasks reward Cosmog, a special Legendary Pokémon that can actually evolve. This set of Special Research will be claimable as long as you log in before...
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64 game that we all loved is now worth nearly $7,000
Even if it's nowhere near the world record held by 1987's The Legend of Zelda, which sold for €730,000 at auction, this little nugget is getting more valuable. Retro games are worth their weight in gold (at least some of them) It's time to dust off your old game...
Polygon
Riot’s new head of League Studio on the ‘balancing act’ of updating a multiverse
The League of Legends franchise has inexorably expanded over the past few years, growing from just being a MOBA to having a multiverse full of colorful takes on familiar characters — there’s a stand-alone RPG, a mobile port, a critically acclaimed animated show on Netflix, and a forthcoming novel. League of Legends itself is 10 years old, and despite these new additions, it has remained, at its core, League — a competitive 5v5 game that takes place across a map with three lanes and a jungle full of dangerous monsters.
Polygon
Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore
Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Polygon
Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year. Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”
Polygon
Deathloop joins PlayStation Plus Extra’s library in September
Deathloop, the 2021 PlayStation 5 exclusive headed to Xbox Series X very soon, headlines the list of titles joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra-tier library in September. Other games available beginning Sept. 6 include Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins and Watch Dogs 2, and indie standouts Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals New Subscription Tier
A new leak has further confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is about to get an additional subscription tier in the near future. At this point in time, Microsoft has already started initial testing of a family plan option for Game Pass in select regions around the globe. And while it was assumed that this version of the platform would come to other territories in due time, a leak has now shed new light on what the membership will actually be called.
Comments / 0