ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Peter King explained why he’s skeptical of the Patriots heading into the regular season

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"It’s getting late early in New England."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Irc2o_0hZeeJAI00
Mac Jones during the Patriots' preseason game against the Raiders. AP Photo/John Locher

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 12-4 on Sunday. Tonight, Boston will face the Twins in Minnesota to begin a three-game series at 7:40 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1.

Peter Kings’s take on the Patriots: While Bill Belichick doesn’t put too much stock in grading his team based on preseason games, not everyone is willing to give the Patriots a pass.

In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, Peter King of NBC Sports explained why he’s not overly optimistic about the Patriots heading into the new season.

“It’s getting late early in New England,” King’s sub-headline noted.

“Hate overreacting to the preseason,” he explained. “It’s always a fool’s errand. But the Patriots looked bad, particularly on offense, throughout the summer, and Mac Jones wasn’t as sharp in practice this summer as he was in games as a rookie. After another clunker of a preseason game in Vegas Friday night, Bill Belichick said, ‘I need to clean up a lot of things here.’ The Patriots enter the season the clear number three in the AFC East behind Buffalo and Miami. New England’s 17-17 post-Brady. Last playoff win: 43 months ago.”

King previously questioned the Patriots’ draft from earlier this year. Now, he’s among several experts who remain skeptical of the team’s new-look offense.

The Patriots open the season on Sept. 11 in Miami against the Dolphins.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady was voted the No. 1 player in the NFL:

Speaking of Brady: Jason McCourty’s anecdote about what Brady said he would do if his house ran out of toilet paper.

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez and the Red Sox overcame the then-Devil Rays 8-0 in a wild game.

It began in the first inning when Martinez hit Tampa centerfielder Gerald Williams despite being ahead in the count 1-2. Williams responded by rushing the mound, resulting in the benches clearing.

By the end of the night, eight Devil Ray players and coaches had been ejected. More importantly, Martinez was brilliant, only surrendering a hit in the ninth inning (and finishing with 13 strikeouts).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WV15h_0hZeeJAI00

Daily highlight: Though the game on Sunday still resulted in a loss, Carles Gil’s perfectly-aimed goal gave the Revolution some consolation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston

‘We know he’s the guy now’: Jakobi Meyers praised Mac Jones for his leadership this season

"His leadership has been crazy this year." Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has seen a change in Mac Jones in his second season at quarterback for the Patriots. Jones and the Patriots have struggled at times this preseason, and Jones appeared visibly annoyed on multiple occasions. But to Meyers, who spoke to reporters on Thursday, the difference between rookie-year Jones — who competed for the starting spot in training camp with Cam Newton — and the current iteration of the former Alabama QB is striking.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Carles Gil
Boston

Celtics had best offseason in NBA, per coaches and executives

Jayson Tatum also received votes for the NBA's best player in five years. The Celtics put together an impressive offseason, and the rest of the league took notice. In a recent poll conducted by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Celtics were voted the team with the best offseason by a number of coaches, executives and scouts. They received six votes, while the 76ers and Jazz checked in tied at second with two votes apiece.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy