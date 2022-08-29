Peter King explained why he’s skeptical of the Patriots heading into the regular season

"It’s getting late early in New England."

Mac Jones during the Patriots' preseason game against the Raiders. AP Photo/John Locher

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 12-4 on Sunday. Tonight, Boston will face the Twins in Minnesota to begin a three-game series at 7:40 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1.

Peter Kings’s take on the Patriots: While Bill Belichick doesn’t put too much stock in grading his team based on preseason games, not everyone is willing to give the Patriots a pass.

In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, Peter King of NBC Sports explained why he’s not overly optimistic about the Patriots heading into the new season.

“It’s getting late early in New England,” King’s sub-headline noted.

“Hate overreacting to the preseason,” he explained. “It’s always a fool’s errand. But the Patriots looked bad, particularly on offense, throughout the summer, and Mac Jones wasn’t as sharp in practice this summer as he was in games as a rookie. After another clunker of a preseason game in Vegas Friday night, Bill Belichick said, ‘I need to clean up a lot of things here.’ The Patriots enter the season the clear number three in the AFC East behind Buffalo and Miami. New England’s 17-17 post-Brady. Last playoff win: 43 months ago.”

King previously questioned the Patriots’ draft from earlier this year. Now, he’s among several experts who remain skeptical of the team’s new-look offense.

The Patriots open the season on Sept. 11 in Miami against the Dolphins.

