Where Clean Harbors Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Clean Harbors CLH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $138.5 versus the current price of Clean Harbors at $119.24, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About iRhythm Technologies
Analysts have provided the following ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $164.33 versus the current price of iRhythm Technologies at $151.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Why This Starbucks Analyst Is Surprised By New CEO Choice — And Optimistic
Starbucks chose to tap external talent from outside the consumer discretionary sector for its next CEO. Cowen expects margin guidance to be the focus of the upcoming investor day. Starbucks Corporation SBUX announced late Thursday the appointment of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc RBGLY top brass Laxman Narasimhan as its next...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cheetah Mobile?
Cheetah Mobile's (NYSE:CMCM) short percent of float has risen 70.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 140 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Lululemon Athletica Is Trading Higher By 11%, Here Are 36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares climbed 61.3% to $0.1972 on continued volatility after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The stock is rebounding after trading lower on Thursday. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD surged 44.8% to $5.07. PaxMedica Executive...
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest
Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
'Stand-Out Is An Understatement,' Morgan Stanley Comments On Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Performance
Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and raised the price target to $343 from $315. The company's Q2 earnings and Q3 guidance both were above Street expectations. Straton said the company's performance demonstrates its ability to outperform in a...
1,785 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,785.81 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,882,815, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,614.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marathon Petroleum 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.65%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion. Buying $100 In MPC: If an investor had bought $100 of MPC stock 10 years...
Comments / 0