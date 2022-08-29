ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Clean Harbors Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Clean Harbors CLH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $138.5 versus the current price of Clean Harbors at $119.24, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About iRhythm Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $164.33 versus the current price of iRhythm Technologies at $151.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cheetah Mobile?

Cheetah Mobile's (NYSE:CMCM) short percent of float has risen 70.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 140 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest

Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
1,785 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,785.81 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,882,815, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,614.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Investing In Growth $FLGC Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Cannabis Insider is a bi-weekly podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp, and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Celsius CEL/USD was...
Short Volatility Alert: 3M Company

On Thursday, shares of 3M Company MMM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.03. to $125.63. The overall sentiment for MMM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Flex LNG: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flex LNG FLNG. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. On Wednesday, Flex LNG will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
