Calcasieu Parish, LA

High school student in Louisiana arrested after allegedly sending threatening text messages

By Michael Scheidt
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

MOSS BLUFF, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school on Friday, August 26.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a student at Sam Houston High School sending threatening text messages.

CPSO said, “During the initial investigation detectives were advised a 14-year-old juvenile sent several text messages threatening a school shooting.”

Detectives were able to find the student and the 14-year-old was subsequently arrested on one count of Terrorizing.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Sam Houston High School is located at 880 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.

