Stamford is a baseball town. It is in our DNA — the legacies of Bobby Valentine and other players highlight how far baseball has taken us across the United States and internationally. Just ask our Senior Babe Ruth team (ages 16-18), coaches, families and fans who returned from the World Series earlier this month. They proved they are one of the top three teams in the country. Morale is high and they look forward to returning, players and fans are counting on it! Most important, it signals to the country that baseball is still alive and well in Stamford, Conn.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO