Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination

When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

CT State Police to ramp up enforcement over Labor Day weekend

Motorists may notice greater police presence on state roadways Thursday through Monday. That’s because Connecticut State Police are planning to ramp up enforcement this Labor Day weekend with DUI roving patrols throughout the Troop A geographical area. The roving patrols will be in addition to the agency’s normal patrol...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Joe Biden
darientimes.com

Anthony Pavia (opinion): Honoring a CT city’s extraordinary wartime sacrifices

This Sunday, Sept. 4, an extremely important event will take place in the new Veterans Memorial Park, the dedication and unveiling of the Gold Star Monument. Amid the Labor Day weekend activities and related family gatherings, the start of a new school year and the impending end of summer, it might be easy to overlook this event but it is without question, a ceremony that carries great significance to this city’s history. This new Gold Star Monument will stand in honor of the families who lost their loved ones in our country’s wars.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday

WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease

WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
WEST HAVEN, CT
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Sentencing#David Lee#Pinning#Metropolitan Police#Ct#Doj
darientimes.com

Opinion: As baseball is revived in Stamford, schools drop in standings

Stamford is a baseball town. It is in our DNA — the legacies of Bobby Valentine and other players highlight how far baseball has taken us across the United States and internationally. Just ask our Senior Babe Ruth team (ages 16-18), coaches, families and fans who returned from the World Series earlier this month. They proved they are one of the top three teams in the country. Morale is high and they look forward to returning, players and fans are counting on it! Most important, it signals to the country that baseball is still alive and well in Stamford, Conn.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Mayor Simmons (opinion): When it comes to housing, Stamford can’t afford to do nothing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are few subjects more important to Stamford right now than affordability. The economic impacts of the pandemic continue as inflation, rising gas and grocery bills, and underemployment have made life harder for so many of our residents. For Stamford and all of Fairfield County, these concerns about affordability are not new: our region has historically struggled to bring down the cost of living, especially for middle-class and low-income families.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Community news: ConnectFairfield to host 70s-themed fundraiser

ConnectFairfield is having a Saturday Night Fever 70s Dance Party fundraiser from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Park City Music Hall, located at 2926 Fairfield Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. It is 21 and over. It costs $40 to attend. A portion of the event’s...
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

In the Suburbs: Cell phones rule our lives

Using the treadmill during one of my recent cardio workouts, I glanced around my gym and saw easily 50 gym rats of all ages on their cellphones, texting or checking messages. They were engaged in no conversations with any other gym buddies or those sharing nearby equipment and their phones were rarely put away.
INTERNET
darientimes.com

Calendar Close-up: Swedish musician brings her own take on Americana to Westport

Everyone knows Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. Singing their own songs, with beautiful voices, they’ve sold millions of albums, and sold out countless venues. For every Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins though, there are many more Sofia Talviks. Also very talented at songwriting and entertaining, they build a base of devoted fans. Critics love their music, and they rack up solid sales.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Greenwich Symphony Orchestra to launch series with new conductor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents a series of five weekend concerts annually. Identical concerts are held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The first weekend series will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, the weekend after Labor Day.
GREENWICH, CT

