21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
FBI investigating Stamford for possible election ‘illegalities,’ judge says
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge said there was an FBI investigation into alleged “illegalities” related to the city’s 2017 elections Wednesday during the ongoing trial of a former Stamford Democratic City Committee chair. The state on Tuesday rested its case against John Mallozzi, who...
Hartford man, 43, sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on firearms offense, violating supervised release
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm while he was on supervised release for an earlier offense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Andre Hudson, 43, was sentenced by U.S....
Prosecutors: Hartford man gets three years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in his neighborhood
Hartford resident Anthony “Ant” Dones was sentenced Friday in New Haven federal court to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to selling fenanyl in his neighborhood, prosecutors said. Undercover officers with the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the...
Warrant: Meriden driver fled from Mass., CT state police at 110 mph on I-84 after crash
UNION — State police said they arrested a Meriden man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 84 earlier this summer. Ean Nosal, 24, was charged on an arrest warrant with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving-speed over 85 mph, state police said in a statement Thursday.
Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination
When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
CT State Police to ramp up enforcement over Labor Day weekend
Motorists may notice greater police presence on state roadways Thursday through Monday. That’s because Connecticut State Police are planning to ramp up enforcement this Labor Day weekend with DUI roving patrols throughout the Troop A geographical area. The roving patrols will be in addition to the agency’s normal patrol...
Ana Grace Academy of the Arts debuts in Bloomfield with Sen. Murphy visit; it’s ‘worth the trip’
BLOOMFIELD — Ana Grace Márquez-Greene would have been a junior in high school this year. But the 6-year-old who loved dancing over walking and singing over talking was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. The first day of classes at the new CREC Ana Grace...
Police: Stamford 14-year-old who started a car fire with fireworks is charged with arson
STAMFORD — A city teenager was charged with arson after he threw fireworks inside of a parked car and started a fire, police said. The 14-year-old teenager was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree arson and sixth-degree larceny that stemmed from a June 5 incident on Stamford’s East Side.
Anthony Pavia (opinion): Honoring a CT city’s extraordinary wartime sacrifices
This Sunday, Sept. 4, an extremely important event will take place in the new Veterans Memorial Park, the dedication and unveiling of the Gold Star Monument. Amid the Labor Day weekend activities and related family gatherings, the start of a new school year and the impending end of summer, it might be easy to overlook this event but it is without question, a ceremony that carries great significance to this city’s history. This new Gold Star Monument will stand in honor of the families who lost their loved ones in our country’s wars.
Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday
WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
Woog’s World: COVID restrictions lifted at Westport schools, but lessons remain
What a difference two years makes. This week, thousands of Westport boys and girls headed back to school. Some raced eagerly onto buses and into classrooms; others held tightly to parents’ hands. Some embraced the challenges of a new school; others hoped for a fresh start. That’s no different...
West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease
WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
Opinion: As baseball is revived in Stamford, schools drop in standings
Stamford is a baseball town. It is in our DNA — the legacies of Bobby Valentine and other players highlight how far baseball has taken us across the United States and internationally. Just ask our Senior Babe Ruth team (ages 16-18), coaches, families and fans who returned from the World Series earlier this month. They proved they are one of the top three teams in the country. Morale is high and they look forward to returning, players and fans are counting on it! Most important, it signals to the country that baseball is still alive and well in Stamford, Conn.
Mayor Simmons (opinion): When it comes to housing, Stamford can’t afford to do nothing
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are few subjects more important to Stamford right now than affordability. The economic impacts of the pandemic continue as inflation, rising gas and grocery bills, and underemployment have made life harder for so many of our residents. For Stamford and all of Fairfield County, these concerns about affordability are not new: our region has historically struggled to bring down the cost of living, especially for middle-class and low-income families.
Community news: ConnectFairfield to host 70s-themed fundraiser
ConnectFairfield is having a Saturday Night Fever 70s Dance Party fundraiser from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Park City Music Hall, located at 2926 Fairfield Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. It is 21 and over. It costs $40 to attend. A portion of the event’s...
Waterbury police: Driver of car flees after motorcycle crash sends two to hospital
WATERBURY — Police were investigating after the driver of a car fled following a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening at the intersection of North Elm and Cherry streets. The crash sent the motorcyclist and his passenger to the hospital, but police said both were in stable condition. At...
In the Suburbs: Cell phones rule our lives
Using the treadmill during one of my recent cardio workouts, I glanced around my gym and saw easily 50 gym rats of all ages on their cellphones, texting or checking messages. They were engaged in no conversations with any other gym buddies or those sharing nearby equipment and their phones were rarely put away.
The ink is barely dry on Danbury’s new retail pot sales law and there’s already a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Among the biggest advocates for the city’s new law allowing retail pot sales and other types of cannabis businesses was the Botanist — the city’s already existing medical marijuana dispensary on the west side. So when Danbury passed the new law on Aug. 9...
Calendar Close-up: Swedish musician brings her own take on Americana to Westport
Everyone knows Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. Singing their own songs, with beautiful voices, they’ve sold millions of albums, and sold out countless venues. For every Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins though, there are many more Sofia Talviks. Also very talented at songwriting and entertaining, they build a base of devoted fans. Critics love their music, and they rack up solid sales.
Opinion: Greenwich Symphony Orchestra to launch series with new conductor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents a series of five weekend concerts annually. Identical concerts are held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The first weekend series will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, the weekend after Labor Day.
