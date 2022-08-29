Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
Ravens playing a dangerous waiting game with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could be costly
Playing hardball with an MVP -- a face-of-the-franchise quarterback -- is a game of high stakes poker, and the Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of one with Lamar Jackson. Recent history suggests it's a 50/50 proposition of working things out with the 2019 unanimous league MVP. The Green Bay...
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 defense snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Passed over for September promotion
Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once can't-miss prospect that's...
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Will float around formation
Adams is expected to move around the defensive formation again in 2022, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Head coach Pete Carroll has signaled that the defense is expected to use more three-safety formations in 2022, and that could bode well for Adams, who thrives in the box. The Seahawks didn't replace Bobby Wagner, who left in free agency, and an unproven Cody Barton is the next man up. However, the team will likely push Adams to the box often where he's a skilled run-stuffer and pass-rusher. Through 24 games with the Seahawks, Adams has 170 tackles (115 solo) and 9.5 sacks.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
Fantasy Football Running Back preview: Projections, sleepers, busts, breakouts, Zero-RB targets and more
How you view the running back position in 2022 has to do with how you view upside, floor, and injury risk. That discussion starts at pick 1.01. Jonathan Taylor led all running backs in Fantasy points in 2021 and is still just 23 years old. So it makes sense why he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Just don't take consensus to mean undisputed. Because there are at least two backs with a claim to more upside.
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings
Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Looks good at practice
Toney (leg) is practicing Wednesday and appears to be healthy, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery, and while he made it back on the field in late July for the early part of training camp, he then missed most of August with a leg injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he's hopeful Toney will be ready for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11.
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Surprisingly makes final roster
Miller made the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster over Tyler Johnson, the team's official site reports. Johnson had the far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed by the Texans off waivers. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver and a reserve option at returner, but it's certainly conceivable he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season given his speed and past body of work with Tom Brady.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
Bills GM weighs in on possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing following Von Miller's online recruiting
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a man without a team. The veteran wideout has been on the market all offseason as he continues to rehab his ACL that he tore during Super Bowl LVI. There's been some campaigning by his former team to strike a reunion with the Rams and try to repeat as Super Bowl champs, but there's also been some online recruiting done by Beckham's former L.A. teammate Von Miller, who is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Claims roster spot
Shakir remains on Buffalo's initial 53-man roster following Tuesday's wave of cuts, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir's inclusion on the roster was expected, as he's shined all summer, showing that his playmaking ability and football acumen exceed his fifth-round draft status. For now, Shakir appears to be the fifth receiver on the depth chart, but since the No. 3 and No. 4 options -- Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder -- play primarily out of the slot, Shakir could have a strong footprint in a high-powered offense if the Bills happen to be without one of Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis at any point.
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
