Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Team Hochberg’s new Perks at Work program!
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains Team Hochberg’s new Affinity Program called Perks at work! To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Wintrust Business Minute: Picketing pilots and The Wing closing its locations
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Passengers will see picketing pilots at airports this Labor Day weekend, including Chicago’s O’Hare. Members of the Airline Pilots Association will be demanding better pay and scheduling. Also, Co-working space The Wing is closing...
Find out if you’re eligible for utility bill assistance
Sylvia Garcia, the director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), how you can apply for utility bill assistance. Beginning Sept. 1, families can apply by visiting helpIllinoisfamilies.com. Follow Your...
How long should a roof last?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talk about how long different roofs should last and how Lindholm offers free assessments to look at your roof. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
Can you live longer if your cholesterol is high?
Dr. Micah Eimer, cardiologist and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Glenview, Evanston and Deerfield Outpatient Centers, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain whether a higher cholesterol count is associated with longer life. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern...
This Week in Chicago History: Wrigley Field ivy, Ozzy Osbourne, Jazz Fest attendance and more
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the Wrigley Field ivy being planted in 1937, Ozzy Osbourne performing one of the worst renditions of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” ever sung at Wrigley, Ray Charles being the cause of an all time attendance record just by performing in Jazz Fest, iconic store fronts being opened throughout Chicago over the years and more.
Wintrust Business Minute: 2023 brings a new Lettuce Entertain private members club in River North and Headlands Technologies get’s a ‘facelift’
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You will launch a private members club in River North next year. Crain’s reports the company will collaborate with a New York-based hospitality group, with a launch in late 2023 for the new club with a culinary focus. Lettuce President R.J. Melman says the new project will bring a curated, social, and dining experience to Chicago.
Robert R. Andreas & Sons will not charge you an assessment fee!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the show to talk about how their offer free assessments to their customers! To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Extremely Local News: Chicago Fire starting construction on new training facility
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter: The facility at the former site of the ABLA Homes has been controversial, as some question if city officials will fulfill promises to bring back thousands of low-income apartments to the land.
NewsNation Weekly News Roundup with Adrienne Bankert
Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis, the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Should we start naming our heatwaves?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether we should start naming heatwaves like we do with hurricanes. Also, Tom gives us the Labor Day weekend forecast. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Could ‘boomeranging’ get you the pay raise you always wanted?
Dr. Chris Mullen, Ph.D., executive director The Workforce Institute at UKG, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘boomeranging’ in the workforce is, and why many people are doing it in hopes of getting the salary they desire. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’
For decades, Labor Day weekend was synonymous with the Jerry Lewis telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On October 1, 1982, Lewis visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with Roy Leonard about a number of topics, including the release of his book, Jerry Lewis: In Person. This was the during the era when WGN-TV would broadcast the telethon in Chicago but most years would air the final few hours on tape delay following an afternoon Cubs game. During their conversation, Jerry mentioned how, after hosting that year’s telethon in Las Vegas, he put the cable feed of WGN-TV on in his home and watched the delayed final portions of the telecast, hosted in Chicago by Roy. Jerry expressed how much he enjoyed watching Roy host the local segments, saying, “My appreciation is only exceeded by my gratitude and my respect.”
The Beat Cop’s guide to spicy chicken sandwiches and chocolate marquesa
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Lucy’s. Located at 4570 N. Broadway St. in Chicago’s Uptown. They are known for their spicy fried chicken sandwich, boozy milkshakes, and their Juicy Lucy double cheeseburger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Klein’s Bakery and Café located at 4155 N. Broadway St. They are known for a variety of baked goods like their puff pastry pies, cake shots, and chocolate marquesa.
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 08/25/22: NASCAR is coming to Chicago – Should we be excited?
Walter Jacobson wonders how the NASCAR race coming to Chicago for the next three years will play out for the city. How will the traffic be? Is it worth the hassle? Walter gives his perspective.
The reason behind the deadly overdose surge in McHenry County
Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses in McHenry County and how people can take action to prevent overdoses and related deaths. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
Find out how you can host a foreign exchange student
Traci Larson-Lee, regional director for AFS-USA West and Western Lakes Region, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how you can host a foreign exchange student, make life-long connections, and embrace new cultures in your family. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Dan Proft responds to Mayor Lighfoot’s ‘racial demagoguery’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Meet WallyGator, the emotional support alligator
Joie Henney joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how his unusual relationship with WallyGator came to be, and how the reptile eventually became his emotional support animal and internet sensation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
