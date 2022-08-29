Read full article on original website
When I first saw in the news that Portland was getting a cannabis museum, I was intrigued by the mere fact that it was, well, a museum for cannabis. After looking more into it, I quickly realized there are way more important things to be excited about than just the weed aspect.
This weekend the parking lot at Old Navy in Kittery is going to smell really good. Saturday and Sunday at the Kittery Premium Outlets, there's more going on than great deals on name brands. There's a food truck festival! Not just a food truck festival, but the Great New England Food Truck Festival!
Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
Weekends and holidays will now be free for Lauren. After 4 years in Portland on WGME, Lauren Healy is not only saying goodbye to WGME13, but to TV news. She announced on her Facebook page that she's hanging up the mic for something new. Lauren said that ever since she...
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
If you've never taken a ride around the Eastern Prom in Portland on the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, this Friday is the perfect time to kick off the Labor Day weekend with a trip on a Rails & Ales train. The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad uses the former Grand Trunk...
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
Almost all of us have been screwed over one way or another by car appointments. Whether you were misquoted or taken advantage of, you’ve experienced the frustration of dealing with car companies and mechanics. I really need “a guy”; it seems like everyone has their “guy” they go to...
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
Calling all those health nuts, workout warriors, or people possibly interested in exercising? My home town of Lewiston will be adding a public fitness court. It was voting on recently by the City Council and accepted, according to the Sun Journal. The chosen location for this outdoor fitness court will...
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices continually increasing, houses continue to sell. One of the most desirable yet nearly impossible neighborhoods to find housing in is the East End. The section of town is loaded with great restaurants, beautiful scenery, and spectacular people-watching.
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
