FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
KOCO
Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all
OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
Free hunting days coming to Oklahoma this weekend
Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state's Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.
KTUL
FRIDAY FORECAST: Rainy morning, possible clearing this afternoon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The rain will hang around the first part of the day with high temps in the upper 80s to the low 90s. There will be a lull in the day with a chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon. The evening starts cloudy but then there will be some clearing, which will be welcomed at some of the late-night events this weekend.
tulsapeople.com
Cherokee County is calling: Tahlequah and the surrounding area is a site to see in September
Labor Day weekend is always full of various celebrations and activities. One of Oklahoma’s largest is taking place in the heart of the Cherokee Nation: Tahlequah. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Constitution in the 1830s. This year, which marks the 70th annual celebration, carries...
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
blackchronicle.com
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
tulsapeople.com
When there's no home to go to: Tulsa’s downtown homeless shelters are adapting to meet growing demands
Despite years of collaboration between homeless service agencies and shelters, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an affordable housing shortage. Tulsa’s three adult-focused shelters sit within blocks of each other downtown in the Tulsa Arts District. Their leaders discuss...
KTUL
Claremore Regional Airport opens new t-hangar facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Regional Airport celebrated the opening of a new 10-unit t-hangar building Thursday. The $800,000 investment is aimed at expanding the region's aerospace footprint, said the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. “A primary goal for our team at the Claremore Regional Airport is...
KTUL
Street rehabilitation project to begin in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa will begin a street rehabilitation project in west Tulsa, with construction starting in early September. The city will begin with South 33rd West Avenue between 51st Street and 41st Street. Construction will start at 33rd West Avenue and 51st Street, and work will continue north.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot last day of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —Sunshine is back for another day, with high temperatures in the low 90s. We do have an Ozone Alert for today, due to the light wind. If you have respiratory issues, take extra precautions when heading out. There is a slight chance of rain for our...
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Rain chances, high humidity for Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There will be some showers pushing into Green Country beginning around lunchtime, depending on your location, and continuing into the afternoon. The temps will likely land in the low to mid-90s. If you live south of Tulsa, the cloud cover may prevent you from getting...
Oklahoma car title paper shortage continues
The Oklahoma Tax Commission reports that unexpected supply chain delays continue to hold up shipments of title paper, with many Oklahomans having to wait to eight to 12 weeks to get their car title.
KTUL
Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit
TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
KTUL
Dunkin' Donuts to offer free coffee for teachers Sept. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As school starts again, Dunkin' Donuts is offering Oklahoma educators a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept.1. “Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from Bartlesville's tourism bureau showed the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending thanks in part to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" film production. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years. The film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes in 2021.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
KTUL
Grove post office looking for rural mail carriers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for delivery drivers to fill positions at the post office in Grove. Rural Carrier Associates will deliver and collect mail along rural routes and can provide a variety of services to costumers along assigned routes. The starting salary is...
What happens to Oklahoma’s portion of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot if winning ticket goes unclaimed
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois over month ago, but that ticket remains unclaimed. If it stays unclaimed, what happens to that prize money, and does Oklahoma receive any of it?
