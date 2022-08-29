ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all

OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Rainy morning, possible clearing this afternoon

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The rain will hang around the first part of the day with high temps in the upper 80s to the low 90s. There will be a lull in the day with a chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon. The evening starts cloudy but then there will be some clearing, which will be welcomed at some of the late-night events this weekend.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Vinita, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Claremore Regional Airport opens new t-hangar facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Regional Airport celebrated the opening of a new 10-unit t-hangar building Thursday. The $800,000 investment is aimed at expanding the region's aerospace footprint, said the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. “A primary goal for our team at the Claremore Regional Airport is...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Street rehabilitation project to begin in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa will begin a street rehabilitation project in west Tulsa, with construction starting in early September. The city will begin with South 33rd West Avenue between 51st Street and 41st Street. Construction will start at 33rd West Avenue and 51st Street, and work will continue north.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot last day of August

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —Sunshine is back for another day, with high temperatures in the low 90s. We do have an Ozone Alert for today, due to the light wind. If you have respiratory issues, take extra precautions when heading out. There is a slight chance of rain for our...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Rain chances, high humidity for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There will be some showers pushing into Green Country beginning around lunchtime, depending on your location, and continuing into the afternoon. The temps will likely land in the low to mid-90s. If you live south of Tulsa, the cloud cover may prevent you from getting...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit

TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Dunkin' Donuts to offer free coffee for teachers Sept. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As school starts again, Dunkin' Donuts is offering Oklahoma educators a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept.1. “Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Grove post office looking for rural mail carriers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for delivery drivers to fill positions at the post office in Grove. Rural Carrier Associates will deliver and collect mail along rural routes and can provide a variety of services to costumers along assigned routes. The starting salary is...
GROVE, OK

