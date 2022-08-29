ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

One killed in Shelbyville shooting

By Caitlin Huff
 4 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.

Shelbyville Police identified the victim as Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The 43-year-old was found dead of a gunshot wound near his home on Anthony Lane.

According the an incident report, officers were called to the scene around 10:30p.m. Friday, after getting reports of two men running, one with a gun.

When officers got to the scene they found Mendoze-Pineda dead in a hallway between buildings of the apartment complex.

The report stated two witnesses told police they heard gunshots. One witness said he saw both the victim and suspect running. The other witness stated he only say the suspect. They both stated the suspect was a white male with something covering his face.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Shelbyville Police.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

