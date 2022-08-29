Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
villages-news.com
Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing
Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Two more golf courses in The Villages forced to close due to excessive rain
Two more golf courses in The Villages have been forced to close due to excessive rain. The Silver Lake and Amberwood Executive Golf Courses have been closed for water management implementations due to excessive rain. The courses will be closed until further notice. The closure of the Chula Vista Executive...
villages-news.com
Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
Pasco residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn't help stop flooding
Pasco County has a stormwater pump on Westport Drive in Port Richey, but even with the pump on and a public works crew there, the street still floods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
New hours coming to the five branches of the Levy County Public Library system
The Levy County Public Library system has made some changes to its hours for all five of its branches. These new hours will go into effect on Oct. 1. A list of the branches and the news hours for each one are seen below. A.F. Knotts Public Library (Yankeetown):. Monday,...
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
WCJB
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
Citrus County Chronicle
King's Bay Restoration Project ramps up removal of floating eelgrass with skimmer
A stringy carpet of vegetation floated on the surface of King’s Bay in the city of Crystal River, sloshing up against a seawall. With the adrift greenery in his sights from the enclosed helm of his pontoon-like vessel, Naythan Ramirez maneuvered Sea & Shoreline’s surface skimmer toward his target with care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County’s population growth threatening local wildlife
The current population boom is alarming to me as a conservationist. I see vacant lots, fields, and forests being knocked down to accommodate construction. Does anyone care about what happens to the local wildlife?. I’ve seen endangered gopher turtles fleeing into the streets, endangered pileated woodpeckers leaving their nests, etc....
ocala-news.com
Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital
One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows
On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
villages-news.com
14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road
Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park. Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc. The...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Brooksville man died in a motorcycle crash on Ayers Road late Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless Inverness woman arrested for invading, burglarizing home with knife
A homeless woman from Inverness was taken into custody after she allegedly broke into a local home and robbed an occupant at knifepoint, holding the blade to her victim’s throat. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Leah Marie Ramsey Aug. 27 on charges of home invasion and residential...
Comments / 1