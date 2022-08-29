ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

villages-news.com

Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing

Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
LADY LAKE, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Citrus County, FL
villages-news.com

Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard

Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital

One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
OCALA, FL
FloridaDaily

Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows

On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless Inverness woman arrested for invading, burglarizing home with knife

A homeless woman from Inverness was taken into custody after she allegedly broke into a local home and robbed an occupant at knifepoint, holding the blade to her victim’s throat. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Leah Marie Ramsey Aug. 27 on charges of home invasion and residential...
INVERNESS, FL

