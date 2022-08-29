STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man allegedly was resisting arrest when he injured two police officers in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Chris Pinney, who lives in the Mariners Harbor Houses on Lockman Avenue, stands accused in the confrontation, which occurred Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.

