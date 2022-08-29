Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man allegedly was resisting arrest when he injured two police officers in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Chris Pinney, who lives in the Mariners Harbor Houses on Lockman Avenue, stands accused in the confrontation, which occurred Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
After lying in wait, man, 23, slashed woman on Staten Island, say cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton man lie in wait for a woman and viciously slashed her multiple times with a box cutter when she returned to her North Shore home one night two weeks ago, authorities allege. Samuel Jackson, 23, of Pine Street, has been indicted on...
He snatched victim’s wallet, keys, phone at gunpoint on Staten Island. Now, his payoff is trip upstate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A thief who helped rob a victim at gunpoint in Mariners Harbor two years ago is relocating upstate. Demario Vassar has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in the Dec. 12, 2020 heist. A criminal complaint said an accomplice pointed a...
Police: Trio pulls off 2 armed robberies hours apart on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that three armed men approached two victims and robbed them during separate violent heists hours apart in Port Richmond one day last month. Zai Smith, 24, and his brother, Remy, 22, who both live on Barker Street in West Brighton, and Kelvin Dennis, 22,...
Cops seek tips for violent robbery reported on Staten Island MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for tips in an alleged strong-arm robbery Tuesday on an MTA bus in Stapleton. The incident reportedly occurred around 5:05 p.m. at the corner of Tompkins Avenue and Broad Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
Staten Island Man Convicted for Attacking Jewish Men in Borough Park
NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island man is heading to prison for an anti-semitic...
evgrieve.com
26-year-old man shot and killed this afternoon outside 3 Haven Plaza
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man this afternoon outside 3 Haven Plaza between Avenue C and Avenue D. According to witnesses, the victim was on a Citi Bike at the time of the shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the area near 12th Street and 13th Street.
‘Brutal’ video of 78-year-old woman pulled out of car by Access-A-Ride; driver ‘shows no compassion’
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A good Samaritan needed a trip to the hospital Wednesday after he jumped in to help a 78-year-old woman, but the injury didn’t bother him: assisting the woman as she was attacked in Brooklyn was more important. When Ezra Hala-Wani saw a taxi driver pulling a woman out of an […]
Staten Island serial thief hit with jewelry-store ban and fourth prison sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A serial thief from Dongan Hills has earned himself a dubious distinction. Not only was James Limberoplos sentenced to his fourth prison term for grand larceny, he also was banned from the New Dorp jewelry store that was his most recent target. Limberoplos, 43, swiped...
Staten Island woman, 38, burned with prison sentence for trying to torch another woman’s home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George resident who tried to torch another woman’s West Brighton home last year has been put on ice for a while. Tanya Flowers was sentenced to up to three years in prison stemming from the June 5, 2021, incident. A criminal complaint...
Lodi Schools Chief Arrested On Assault Charges At Jersey Shore
Lodi Schools Supt. Douglas Petty was arrested on an assault charge at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, Daily Voice has learned. Details were sketchy, but a records officer at the Ocean County Jail confirmed that Petty was arrested by Seaside Heights police on Sunday, Aug. 28. Petty was charged...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect
A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.
Mariners Harbor man, 41, convicted of assault in connection to 2018 attack on three Jewish men
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Mariners Harbor man has been convicted of multiple charges and faces prison time stemming from an unprovoked attack against three Jewish men wearing Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn back in 2018. Farrukh Afzal, of Mariners Harbor, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree attempted assault, third-degree...
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
Crash on Staten Island Expressway New Jersey-bound during Friday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities are responding to a crash on the Staten Island Expressway New Jersey-bound during the Friday morning rush hour. The crash is near Lambert Street between Richmond and South avenues, according to surveillance images captured by 511 NY. Firefighters and at least one ambulance are responding...
Staten Island man charged with fleeing police in high-speed Jersey Shore incident pleads guilty to DWI
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a Jersey Shore incident earlier this month in which he sped away from police — traveling in the wrong direction of traffic — then struck a police vehicle, authorities said.
