Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Hollis Street

FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck on Route 126 at the intersection of Winthrop Street on Thursday night, September 1. The incident happened at 394 Hollis Street at 11:11 p.m. “A male cyclist was struck” while crossing Hollis & Winthrop streets, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Female...
Lee Chester Garron , 83, Natick Police Officer, EEO Officer City of New Bedford, VP at DEC

FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23

FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse

NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
70th Annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade Monday

MARLBOROUGH – The 70th annual Labor Day Parade will kick off at 12 noon on Monday, September 5, 2022. The parade, 1.7 miles long, starts at the intersection of Pleasant and Lincoln Streets, proceeds west onto Lincoln Street, south onto Broad Street, and east onto West Main Street. The...
Sonia Goldsmith, 97, Elementary School Teacher

SHERBORN – Sonia Goldsmith, 97, died peacefully at home on August 31, 2022. Longtime resident of Sherborn, she is predeceased by her husband George and son Peter, and survived by her daughters Lynn Goldberg and Laurie Goldsmith, and her son Robert Goldsmith. Also surviving her are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Framingham Libraries Closed Until Tuesday, September 6

FRAMINGHAM – Both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch are closed until Tuesday, September 6. The libraries are closed on Friday, September 2, 2022 for staff training. And the libraries are closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022 for the Labor Day...
Brazilian Policy Center Volunteers Canvass For Shepard

FRAMINGHAM – Earlier today, September 1, Margareth Shepard was joined by volunteers from the Brazilian Policy Center in one of her ongoing campaign canvasses. “I am grateful to the support and endorsement from the Brazilian Policy Center,” said Margareth Shepard. “We have worked very closely together in the past in advancing workplace protections, health equity, and immigrant rights, particularly the Work & Family Mobility Act. It was a great honor to be joined by them today in continuing our conversations with area residents.
