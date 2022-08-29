Read full article on original website
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!Dianna CarneySomerville, MA
Tufts updates fall COVID-19 protocol, ends mask mandate and surveillance testingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Simultaneous Green and Orange Line closures frustrate commutersThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Hollis Street
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck on Route 126 at the intersection of Winthrop Street on Thursday night, September 1. The incident happened at 394 Hollis Street at 11:11 p.m. “A male cyclist was struck” while crossing Hollis & Winthrop streets, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Female...
Covarrubias & Freve Appointed to Framingham State Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, September 6, finance executive Mariel Freve and nonprofit leader Lino Covarrubias have been appointed to the University’s volunteer Board of Trustees. Freve brings to the Board a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles. She is currently the Vice...
Natick Cultural Council Accepting Grant Proposal Applications; Informational Meeting Sept. 14
NATICK – Natick Cultural Council (NCC) is accepting proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs from September 1, 2022 to October 17, 2022. October 17, 2022 is the postmark deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. These grants...
First Parish of Framingham Retires Pies on the Common Fundraiser
FRAMINGHAM – First Parish in Framingham has decided to retire its autumn fundraiser after 30 years. There will be no more Pies on the Common in October in Framingham,. The church, along the Framingham Centre Common, said the fundraiser raised more than $250,000 over 30 years. More than 14,000...
Lee Chester Garron , 83, Natick Police Officer, EEO Officer City of New Bedford, VP at DEC
FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23
FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse
NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
Former Lt. Governor Murphy & Several Unions Endorse Mayor Driscoll For Massachusetts Lt. Gov.
SALEM – As the countdown until polls close, Mayor Kim Driscoll has scored key endorsements from Carmen’s Local 589, Laborers Local 133, Laborers Local 22, Plymouth County Register of Deeds John Buckley, Former Lt. Governor Evelyn Murphy, and former gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen. Driscoll has surged recently: raising...
70th Annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade Monday
MARLBOROUGH – The 70th annual Labor Day Parade will kick off at 12 noon on Monday, September 5, 2022. The parade, 1.7 miles long, starts at the intersection of Pleasant and Lincoln Streets, proceeds west onto Lincoln Street, south onto Broad Street, and east onto West Main Street. The...
Russell A. Horne, 77, Army Veteran; Framingham Housing & Natick Labs Employee
MARLBOROUGH – Russell A. Horne, 77, of Marlborough formerly of Framingham died Thursday September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ludlow, he was the son of the late Bertram & Roberta (Russell) Horne, and the loving husband for 55 years to Doreen J. (Tosches) Horne. Russell was...
Attorney General Candidate Liss-Riordan Makes Multiple Stops in MetroWest Labor Day Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan made multiple stops in MetroWest Labor Day weekend, as she tries to get voters to choose her on Tuesday, September 6. Liss-Riordan is in a tight battle with Andrea Campbell in the Democratic primary election, according to polls, after Weston resident...
Sonia Goldsmith, 97, Elementary School Teacher
SHERBORN – Sonia Goldsmith, 97, died peacefully at home on August 31, 2022. Longtime resident of Sherborn, she is predeceased by her husband George and son Peter, and survived by her daughters Lynn Goldberg and Laurie Goldsmith, and her son Robert Goldsmith. Also surviving her are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Today is First Day of Classes at Framingham State
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the first day of classes at Framingham State University for the 2022-23 school year. Expect additional traffic near Maple and State streets.
Edwards Church To Hold Blessing of Animals on September 11
FRAMINGHAM – Edwards Church will hold a blessing of the animals ceremony on September 11. The Zoom ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring their beloved animal companion (or a photo of their pet) during the blessing. There will also be a time to...
City of Framingham & Town of Natick Launch Energy Efficiency Initiative For Small Businesses
FRAMINGHAM – As part of the Mass Save Community First Partnership, the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick are partnering with Eversource on the Main Streets energy efficiency initiative. During the month of September, the program will help small businesses, houses of worship, and nonprofits reduce their...
Framingham Libraries Closed Until Tuesday, September 6
FRAMINGHAM – Both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch are closed until Tuesday, September 6. The libraries are closed on Friday, September 2, 2022 for staff training. And the libraries are closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022 for the Labor Day...
Brazilian Policy Center Volunteers Canvass For Shepard
FRAMINGHAM – Earlier today, September 1, Margareth Shepard was joined by volunteers from the Brazilian Policy Center in one of her ongoing campaign canvasses. “I am grateful to the support and endorsement from the Brazilian Policy Center,” said Margareth Shepard. “We have worked very closely together in the past in advancing workplace protections, health equity, and immigrant rights, particularly the Work & Family Mobility Act. It was a great honor to be joined by them today in continuing our conversations with area residents.
4 Marlborough Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Clark University
WORCESTER – The following Marlborough residents were named to Clark University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List:. Emma I. Marton, of Marlborough was named to first honors. David G Hanrahan, of Marlborough was named to first honors. Esther G. De Araujo, of Marlborough was named to first honors. Anna...
2 MetroWest Students on President’s List at Western NE University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recently named over 520 students to the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List. Thomas Smith of Natick, is working toward a BS in Information Technology. Alexander Moe of Marlborough, is working toward a Pre-Pharmacy Degree. Western New England University (WNE) is a private,...
