Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
Georgia gas tax suspension extended by Gov. Kemp as Labor Day weekend approaches
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on gas, as well as the supply chain state of emergency. The aim is to continue to ease inflation prices on the heels of the Labor Day weekend. The first temporary...
Steaming housing market yields high property tax bill for metro Atlanta homeowners
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s housing market is still hot, and that doesn’t just impact people looking to buy, but people who already own. Many owners have just received their tax bills, and some might have sticker shock. Robert Haynes, 61, lives in the Brookwood Park neighborhood off Old...
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire
ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you
The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
City commission discusses real estate related to LOST proposal
September 1, 2022–12:07 p.m. The Rome City Commission held a called meeting Thursday morning to continue discussion related to a proposed agreement for the distribution of local sales tax revenues. It was recently announced that Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, Rome City Manager Sammy Rich, and Cave Spring Mayor...
Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village
Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
BBQGuys opens second brick and mortar location in metro Atlanta as part of strategy
BBQGuys, the Baton Rouge-based online retailer of grills and outdoor furniture, has opened its second brick-and-mortar design center in metro Atlanta. Officials with BBQGuys said the decision to open a 6,000-square-foot showroom in Alpharetta, Georgia, is part of a forward-looking strategy. The company has operated a showroom in Baton Rouge for years, the business is currently located on North Airway Drive.
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
'Unsafe and unacceptable': Georgia law enforcement stop pickup truck hauling illegal trailer
Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation on social media have some people scratching their heads. The post said the container hung off the trailer and over the road by 15 feet, nine inches. "Unsafe and unacceptable," the post said. It's not apparent if the driver faces charges or...
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
Sale of Kennesaw State University student housing community closes
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 14 SixtyFive, a 52-unit / 241-bed, brand-new student housing community in Kennesaw, Georgia near Kennesaw State University. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Fountain Residential Partners. Nuveen Real Estate acquired the asset. The boutique-style 14 SixtyFive features fully...
September to begin on a wet note for the Peach State
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storm chances are returning today across Middle Georgia. It’s a sunny start for Middle Georgia today but cloud cover will fill in later this afternoon. A low pressure system is churning in South Georgia and slowly moving northward, bringing moisture and clouds with it. The early sun, however, is allowing for temperatures to rise quickly. Highs around the region are in the upper 80s today with heat indices reaching into the mid 90s. Ambient winds will mainly flow out of the east-southeast at about 5 mph.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
Local pharmacists preparing to give out Omicron COVID-19 booster
ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a COVID-19 shot specifically targeting the BA.5 variant, which is responsible for 90% of all cases. Two versions of the booster, one Moderna and one Pfizer for people ages 12 and up are expected to get emergency use authorization by the end of the week.
