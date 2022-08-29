Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
15th Annual ACM Honors soon coming to FOX on Sept. 13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors will return on Sept. 13 on FOX at 7-9 CST. The 2022 line up will feature some of the biggest names in country music. This year it was held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The...
Concerts, Disney on Ice, more happenings at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this September
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking to bring some excitement to your September? Bridgestone Arena has you covered with plenty of concerts and events this month!. Bridgestone will have many concerts throughout the month with various artists, Disney on Ice, National Hockey League (NHL) preseason games and more. See the...
Star-studded lineup announced for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Downtown Nashville will be ringing in the new year once again with a star-studded lineup of country superstars. Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band have just been announced to headline one of Nashville's biggest celebrations of the year. The...
Kane Brown's 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour includes Nashville stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Kane Brown is set to perform at Bridgestone Arena next year. The multi-platinum singer's "Drunk or Dreaming" tour includes a Nashville stop on March 31. It'll mark his first solo headlining show at Bridgestone. His tour includes an international leg that kicks...
Need for Meals-on-Wheels is growing in Middle Tennessee while volunteer list shrinks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit serving thousands of Middle Tennesseans is struggling to find volunteers. Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels serves about 467,000 meals a week. That number has risen by about 150,000 meals since the start of the pandemic. Organizers say inflation and gas prices are hurting their ability to...
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories, and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars, and much more. Click here to view the collection on Amazon.
Nashville SC hosts first-ever 'Singles Night' with former Bachelorette contestant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville SC will host their first-ever "Singles Night" Wednesday with a former Bachelorette contestant adding to the event. Connor Brennan, a Nashvillian himself, is also a former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Brennan will emcee at the Nashville SC game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids.
Nolensville Little League Baseball team celebrates success with welcome home parade
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nolensville Little League Baseball team had a welcome home parade Wednesday in Nashville. The parade celebrated the team's 2022 accomplishments. The celebratory event began at 6 p.m. at the Historic School and will travel along the greenway past Lanny Field, Gregory Park. You could...
Dunkin' gives teachers free medium sized coffee Sept. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The well-known chain Dunkin' is giving back to teachers Thursday, providing them with a free medium sized coffee. Teachers can get a "Coffee Break" Sept. 1 at participating Nashville Dunkin' locations. The special deal is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No...
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff sworn-in to a historic sixth term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville-Davidson County Sherriff Daron Hall was sworn-in to a historic sixth term Thursday morning. Sheriff Hall became the youngest person elected sheriff in Metropolitan Government and is now the longest serving. Hall made a mark throughout his criminal justice career by bringing into focus the...
Parents speak out on scheduling issues at TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The largest freshmen class in Tennessee State University (TSU) history has resulted in students staying off-campus in a half dozen hotels. We're also hearing from students that housing isn't the only concern. At TSU, the university schedules classes for its freshmen. One freshman's mom couldn’t...
TSU student switches to virtual classes, worries about graduating on time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University is allowing students to go virtual after housing issues put some students in hotels. But one sophomore at TSU says the switch is leading to more problems. The student asked to remain anonymous and said she made the switch when she couldn’t...
Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
Nashville in Focus: Tennessee public and charter schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News presents Nashville in Focus where we speak with four individuals Sunday on public and charter schools. Click the video above to watch the panel discussion from Aug. 21.
Lucky Powerball player in La Vergne wins $2 million
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A lucky Powerball player in La Vergne, Tennessee is already having a fantastic September. The winner landed a $2 million prize from Wednesday night's drawing. The Tennessee Lottery says the winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to $2 million.
Nashville in Focus: Ex-Tennessee speaker, former chief of staff indicted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News presents Nashville in Focus where we speak with four individuals Sunday on the indictment of disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff. Click the video above to watch the panel discussion from Aug. 28.
Nashville mayor's office on sustainability: 'People are tired of words'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper launched an early 2022 sustainability agenda with a pledge to reduce Metro government's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in the next 28 years. Now, he's checking off the boxes. During the spring and summer, the mayor's office undertook energy...
Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
