Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

15th Annual ACM Honors soon coming to FOX on Sept. 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors will return on Sept. 13 on FOX at 7-9 CST. The 2022 line up will feature some of the biggest names in country music. This year it was held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Star-studded lineup announced for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Downtown Nashville will be ringing in the new year once again with a star-studded lineup of country superstars. Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band have just been announced to headline one of Nashville's biggest celebrations of the year. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Kane Brown's 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour includes Nashville stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Kane Brown is set to perform at Bridgestone Arena next year. The multi-platinum singer's "Drunk or Dreaming" tour includes a Nashville stop on March 31. It'll mark his first solo headlining show at Bridgestone. His tour includes an international leg that kicks...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville SC hosts first-ever 'Singles Night' with former Bachelorette contestant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville SC will host their first-ever "Singles Night" Wednesday with a former Bachelorette contestant adding to the event. Connor Brennan, a Nashvillian himself, is also a former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Brennan will emcee at the Nashville SC game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dunkin' gives teachers free medium sized coffee Sept. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The well-known chain Dunkin' is giving back to teachers Thursday, providing them with a free medium sized coffee. Teachers can get a "Coffee Break" Sept. 1 at participating Nashville Dunkin' locations. The special deal is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff sworn-in to a historic sixth term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville-Davidson County Sherriff Daron Hall was sworn-in to a historic sixth term Thursday morning. Sheriff Hall became the youngest person elected sheriff in Metropolitan Government and is now the longest serving. Hall made a mark throughout his criminal justice career by bringing into focus the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents speak out on scheduling issues at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The largest freshmen class in Tennessee State University (TSU) history has resulted in students staying off-campus in a half dozen hotels. We're also hearing from students that housing isn't the only concern. At TSU, the university schedules classes for its freshmen. One freshman's mom couldn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lucky Powerball player in La Vergne wins $2 million

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A lucky Powerball player in La Vergne, Tennessee is already having a fantastic September. The winner landed a $2 million prize from Wednesday night's drawing. The Tennessee Lottery says the winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to $2 million.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville mayor's office on sustainability: 'People are tired of words'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper launched an early 2022 sustainability agenda with a pledge to reduce Metro government's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in the next 28 years. Now, he's checking off the boxes. During the spring and summer, the mayor's office undertook energy...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
NASHVILLE, TN

