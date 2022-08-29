Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
KFDM-TV
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Texas woman charged after puppy dies of heat stroke; she allegedly left it outside with no water
GROVES, Texas — A Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving a puppy outside in a kennel in July with no water. The puppy died from heat stroke, according to police. According to KBMT, Michelle Bradford, 42, was arrested on Thursday morning for felony animal...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:. Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument. Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage. Port...
Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Teen indicted for murder in January 2022 West End deadly shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager was indicted Wednesday in connection to a January 2022 murder that occurred in Beaumont's West End. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, on a warrant that was issued early August. Dotson was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money
A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
thevindicator.com
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches could make local history with new police chief
PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KFDM-TV
SETX Auto Theft Task Force requests assistance locating, identifying suspected duo
BEAUMONT — An auto burglary happened at the Edge Apartments in Beaumont on Wednesday, August 31. Two suspects (shown below) are allegedly responsible for several auto burglaries, according to a detective with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force. Authorities request that if you know and can identify either...
Woman arrested Tuesday after carrying gun onto West Brook High School campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family member of a West Brook High School student was arrested Tuesday after she carried a gun onto the campus. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers arrested Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, according to Jefferson County jail records. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $20,000.
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
