Harry Styles Stops Show When Someone Throws A Chicken Nugget On Stage

Harry Styles recently stopped his show after a fan threw a chicken nugget on stage.

Harry was performing at Madison Square Garden and addressed some of the objects that were being thrown on stage.

After Styles asked the audience who threw the nugget, it seemed like he found the person that threw the nugget and essentially threw it back to the crowd.

He also let the crowd know that he doesn’t eat meat so throwing chicken nuggets at him doesn’t make any sense.

Have you ever thrown something on stage while someone was performing?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email