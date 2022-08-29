ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Stops Show When Someone Throws A Chicken Nugget On Stage

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
 4 days ago

Source: Getty / Getty

Harry Styles recently stopped his show after a fan threw a chicken nugget on stage.

Harry was performing at Madison Square Garden and addressed some of the objects that were being thrown on stage.

After Styles asked the audience who threw the nugget, it seemed like he found the person that threw the nugget and essentially threw it back to the crowd.

He also let the crowd know that he doesn’t eat meat so throwing chicken nuggets at him doesn’t make any sense.

Have you ever thrown something on stage while someone was performing?

