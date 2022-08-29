ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

N.H.’s new trash plan is due in October. Some advocates say it needs work.

State regulators are in the final stretch of developing a long-overdue plan for dealing with New Hampshire’s trash, and their draft is facing criticism from advocates who say it’s not strong enough on issues like out-of-state waste and the diversion of waste from landfills. New Hampshire’s last trash...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
NHPR

Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.

Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
ELECTIONS
NHPR

As N.H. Republicans ready for primary, Democrats work to push abortion rights to center of campaign

With meaningful Democratic primaries all but non-existent in New Hampshire this primary season, the unsettled Republican nomination contests have filled the state’s political landscape for months. But with primary day less than two weeks out, top Democratic candidates in the state are working to refocus voters attention on abortion rights, an issue they see as critical to voters and their party’s success in November.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
NHPR

N.H. AG's office investigates anonymous mailers sent in 2nd Congressional District race

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating anonymous political mailers sent to voters in the 2nd Congressional District. The mailers were produced by Reynolds DeWalt, a Democrat-affiliated printing company based in New Bedford, Mass., according to the Attorney General’s Office, but they do not identify the person or entity responsible for the advertising, as required by state and federal law. They promoted Republican Bob Burns and cast doubt on another Republican candidate, Keene Mayor George Hansel.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy