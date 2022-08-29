Read full article on original website
How NH towns are trying to make life-saving AEDs more accessible in public outdoor spaces
The Swanzey town ball fields have six baseball diamonds, a pavilion and a play structure with slides. The park’s newest feature is in a bright-red box attached to a cinderblock wall. It’s one that Deputy Fire Chief Brandon West hopes will see little use. Last month, the Swanzey...
N.H.’s new trash plan is due in October. Some advocates say it needs work.
State regulators are in the final stretch of developing a long-overdue plan for dealing with New Hampshire’s trash, and their draft is facing criticism from advocates who say it’s not strong enough on issues like out-of-state waste and the diversion of waste from landfills. New Hampshire’s last trash...
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
‘The gateway drug is trauma.' In Concord, a crowd gathers to mark Overdose Awareness Day and call for change.
Louise Martel traveled from Berlin to stand outside the State House on Wednesday evening. She held a poster with photos of her niece, Chloe, who died of an overdose earlier this year at age 22. “We gotta let people know that she lived and she made a difference in this...
Connecticut commission identifies types of gun violence it'll tackle with new state funding
Wednesday marked the inaugural meeting of the Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention, a newly appointed group charged with advising the state on how best to use $2.5 million in state funding for anti-violence efforts. “What we are now having the ability to do … is be able...
Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.
Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
For the first time, N.H. is providing official voter information in three additional languages
For the first time, New Hampshire voters can now turn to the Secretary of State for official voting information in Spanish, French and Mandarin. State election officials have faced growing calls for multilingual voting information in recent years, including from Eva Castillo, who leads the New Hampshire Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees.
As N.H. Republicans ready for primary, Democrats work to push abortion rights to center of campaign
With meaningful Democratic primaries all but non-existent in New Hampshire this primary season, the unsettled Republican nomination contests have filled the state’s political landscape for months. But with primary day less than two weeks out, top Democratic candidates in the state are working to refocus voters attention on abortion rights, an issue they see as critical to voters and their party’s success in November.
A cross-section of Republican ideology on offer in N.H.'s 2nd Congressional District primary
For the past decade, New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District has been represented by Democrat Annie Kuster. If 2022 is as good a year for Republicans as they hope, the GOP could reclaim that seat. But for Republican primary voters -- both core activists and any independents who choose to take a Republican ballot --- selecting a nominee comes first.
N.H. AG's office investigates anonymous mailers sent in 2nd Congressional District race
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating anonymous political mailers sent to voters in the 2nd Congressional District. The mailers were produced by Reynolds DeWalt, a Democrat-affiliated printing company based in New Bedford, Mass., according to the Attorney General’s Office, but they do not identify the person or entity responsible for the advertising, as required by state and federal law. They promoted Republican Bob Burns and cast doubt on another Republican candidate, Keene Mayor George Hansel.
