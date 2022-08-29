Read full article on original website
Lies Of P - Everything We Know So Far
"Lies of P" is an upcoming action game developed and published by Neowiz Games. This Soulslike game, a grim retelling of the story of Pinocchio, will have the player controlling the legendary puppet as he searches for Mr. Geppetto. The game takes place in a city called Krat, according to...
Gothic 1 Remake: What We Know So Far
The original "Gothic" from Piranha Bytes was released in March of 2001 and was one of the biggest RPGs of its time. With over 100 hours of gameplay (via Steam), not to mention a giant selection of weapons and spells, "Gothic" was like a much darker "Dungeons & Dragons." This fantasy RPG takes place in the kingdom of Myrtana, where a war between the humans and Orcs is raging. Whoever breaks the law of the land gets sent to penal colony Khorinis to mine for ore.
The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"The Dark Pictures Anthology" began with "Man of Medan" back in 2019, and since then, Supermassive Games has continued to build on the series. While the inaugural entry received mixed reviews, "Little Hope" was generally considered a significant improvement by critics, and "House of Ashes" built on that success with another solid experience. Now, the first season of the series is drawing to a close with "The Devil in Me."
The Expanse: A Telltale Series - What We Know So Far
While Gamescom 2022 had plenty of surprising things, like an appearance from Hideo Kojima and long-awaited information for "Dead Island 2," one surprising thing was the sheer number of space-related games discussed. In fact, ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti delivered a message to Gamescom 2022 from the International Space Station acknowledging just how many space-related video games were coming out. One game set in space discussed at Gamescom was "The Expanse: A Telltale Series." Based on the popular TV show of the same name, the Telltale game promises to explore the backstory of one of the game's most beloved characters.
Thirsty Suitors - What We Know So Far
"Thirsty Suitors" follows Jala, a young woman who returns to her hometown after yet another failed relationship. Back in Timber Falls, she must face her parents' disappointment along with the multitude of broken hearts she left in her wake. Convinced everyone hates her and possessing little in the way of identity or goals, Jala has a lot of work to do to get her life on a better path.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
Ubisoft Confirms What We All Suspected About Assassin's Creed Mirage
After some intense speculation, Ubisoft has confirmed the name of the next "Assassin's Creed" game, complete with some official artwork that should have fans very excited. As spotted by Eurogamer, a post from a popular "Assassin's Creed" fan page called The Codex Network appeared to show off an image from the game early on the morning of Sept. 1, but it was later taken down at the request of the franchise's rights-holders. This followed other instances of details leaking onto social media, including the apparent name of the next game in the series: "Assassin's Creed Mirage."
The Last Of Us Part 1: Which Display Mode Should You Use?
PlayStation and Naughty Dog's remake of "The Last of Us" is now available, recreating the original game for PS5, with a PC release announced to come later. "The Last of Us Part 1" includes the original game and the "Left Behind" DLC, all rebuilt with fresh assets, including models, lighting, and remixed sound. Like many other PS5 games, "The Last of Us Part 1" includes two main options for playing, performance and fidelity, letting players choose to prioritize a higher frame rate or resolution.
How Long Does It Take To Beat The Last Of Us Part 1?
"The Last of Us Part 1" is finally here, and critics are loving it. For the uninitiated, "The Last of Us Part 1" is an enhanced remake of Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" from 2013. The gameplay of "The Last of Us" is very linear, focusing on a tight narrative and its two primary characters. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which players take control of Joel, a bitter man who takes a young girl named Ellie into his care, all while fighting monsters and other survivors.
Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn Just Added Some Major Umbrella Academy Talent
More and more video game properties are being made into TV shows — and the move is paying off in a big way. Amazon is making new shows out of beloved games "Life is Strange" and "Disco Elysium," a brief look at the "Fallout" TV series sparked fan debate, and "The Last of Us" teaser has fans going wild with how, so far, it seems to be staying true to the source material. Sony in particular seems to have a special interest in turning its gaming worlds into ones fit for binge-watching. "God of War" fans got the best TV news when Amazon picked up the story of Kratos, and Netflix is hard at work on creating its interpretation of Aloy's journey through "Horizon: Zero Dawn."
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
The Real Reason Dead Space 3 Bombed
When the original "Dead Space" was released back in 2008, it looked like the beginning of a long and successful franchise. It received great reviews from critics, especially for the inaugural game in a new series. Among the features that stood out were the minimalist take on a HUD and the need for a careful strategy to take down enemies. Foes proved susceptible to different weapons, and many could be dismembered by players in strategic ways, slowing them down or weakening them to set up the kill.
Early Reactions To The Last Of Us Part 1 Are All Saying The Same Thing
The highly anticipated remake of "The Last of Us" is right around the corner. Set to release on Sept. 2, 2022, "The Last of Us Part 1" will deliver a reimagined version of Ellie and Joel's journey built from the ground up. Fans of the original series can look forward to the plot that made them fall in love with the game in the first place, plus dramatically improved combat, visuals, and beyond.
Does The Last Of Us Part I Include Factions Multiplayer?
With an HBO live action series on the way and a next-gen remake for PS5 arriving soon, fans everywhere are preparing to jump back into "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us," was originally released on the PS3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest games of all time (via attackofthefanboy). Much of its success can be credited to its engaging narrative in which players take control of Joel as they help a young girl named Ellie navigate a post-apocalyptic world with danger lurking around every corner. But "The Last of Us" had more than just a single-player campaign to offer.
Why Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Has Aged Terribly
2003's "Knights of the Old Republic" is arguably still the best "Star Wars" game. Even after all these years, the narrative RPG reigns supreme for its "Star Wars" world-building and story. Nearly two decades after the release of BioWare's classic, it's not only seen as not only a high point in "Star Wars" games, but as one of the best RPGs of all time. Still, 20 years is a long time, and while the story of "KOTOR" has mostly held up, many of its other elements are clunky by today's standards. This can make it hard to go back to — especially for new players checking out a recent port to see what this classic is all about.
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Fans Just Got Bad News
Team Reptile's "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" is an upcoming stylized skating-action game for Nintendo Switch and PC. And from looking at the reveal trailer, it's easy to see where the game got its inspiration. Specifically, many have called "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" a spiritual successor to the Sega Dreamcast classic "Jet Set Radio" due to its similar art style, skate mechanics, and music (via Kotaku).
Morbius Finally Joins Spider-Man Remastered In This Mod
The rise of superhero games has given a lot of fans the opportunities to play-out classic stories as some of their favorite super-powered characters, but it seems that most of the games that get published are based around only the most popular of heroes. Those who prefer more obscure characters have often been left without the opportunity to see their crime-fighting idols in action. Enter the PC edition of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered." This was arguably one of the best Spider-Man games of all time and one of the big things that PC fans have been most excited about is the addition of several new spider-suits. The PC version of the game comes with three additional suits: the Iron Spider Suit, the Spider-Punk Suit, and the Velocity Suit. All of these make for excellent additions, but the modding community has opened the doors to some even more outrageous skins for the masked web crawler.
Valkyrae Reveals When She Thinks She'll Stop Streaming
Content creator, streamer, and 100 Thieves owner Valkyrae has become one of the most recognizable figures in the gaming community. "Rae is the fastest growing live streamer in the entire world, and now the biggest female gaming streamer in the world," gushed YouTube gaming division head Ryan Wyatt in late 2021 (via The New York Times). However, tragic moments in Valkyrae's life have also caused her to step away from streaming and content creation for prolonged periods in the past and to speak out against online harassment. This has led to some of her fans worrying that she'll retire from streaming altogether one day.
Ninja's Sudden Streaming Break Has Fans Freaking Out
It's not necessarily strange for streamers to take a break now and then, but Ninja's latest streaming break has fans freaking out. On Sept. 1, Ninja announced that he was live on Twitch, posting a link along with an ominous message: "Big things are coming." The stream started normally enough....
This Viral Spider-Man/Muppets Mod Has Fans Cracking Up
Players have taken to the PC release of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" like children to a toy store. Mods have been the big thing keeping fans excited about "Spider-Man Remastered" on PC, and with the game now officially in players' hands, it's been quite a treat to see the unique and wacky ideas fans are finally making into reality. Some have even taken the opportunity to introduce new faces to the game, from other "Spider-Man" characters to individuals from across time and space.
