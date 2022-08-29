The rise of superhero games has given a lot of fans the opportunities to play-out classic stories as some of their favorite super-powered characters, but it seems that most of the games that get published are based around only the most popular of heroes. Those who prefer more obscure characters have often been left without the opportunity to see their crime-fighting idols in action. Enter the PC edition of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered." This was arguably one of the best Spider-Man games of all time and one of the big things that PC fans have been most excited about is the addition of several new spider-suits. The PC version of the game comes with three additional suits: the Iron Spider Suit, the Spider-Punk Suit, and the Velocity Suit. All of these make for excellent additions, but the modding community has opened the doors to some even more outrageous skins for the masked web crawler.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO