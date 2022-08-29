Read full article on original website
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama
Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom Exodus” warrants comparison with David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” for multiple parallels between the two: Both are peak prestige TV with indelible auteurist hallmarks, returning for their third seasons after a quarter-century hiatus. Both invoke the supernatural, concoct elaborate lore and boast captivated cult-like followings.
Apple Unveils Premiere Dates for Jennifer Lawrence Drama ‘Causeway’ and ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Doc
Apple revealed on Friday the streaming release dates for original films “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and the documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.” Both films are due to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next week. The A24-produced “Causeway” debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+....
Daniel Kaluuya on Producing ‘Honk for Jesus’ While Filming ‘Nope': ‘Same Intent, Just in a Different Accent’
After garnering international acclaim for his on-screen performances in “Get Out,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Black Panther,” Daniel Kaluuya is now behind the camera to produce the satirical comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”. The Focus Features film, which premieres...
‘The Shell Collector’ Sneak Peek: Chemistry in the Kitchen Between Amanda and Paul (Exclusive Video)
“The Shell Collector,” Fox’s first foray into original feature films, heads to Fox Nation on Thursday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the film in which a widow named Amanda reminisces and finds chemistry with a man named Paul. The film, which is...
Rob Schneider Roasted for Saying He’d ‘Absolutely’ Sacrifice His Career for His Right-Wing Political Beliefs
Rob Schneider has no qualms about publicly voicing his political beliefs, even if it jeopardizes his acting career at this point. That’s what he claimed to Glenn Beck earlier this week, and now, fans are asking just one question on Twitter: what career?. Schneider appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast...
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
‘Bones and All’ Film Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
You’ve got to hand it to Luca Guadagnino — the man cannot coast. So ever since the Italian filmmaker found himself on the American prestige track, he’s done just about anything to get the hell off. Remake “Suspiria” as a somber meditation on historical memory and survivor’s guilt? OK, sure – but only with Tilda Swinton in old man drag, so people won’t take things too seriously.
Emily Blunt Muses on the ‘Horror in Us All’ in Unsettling Trailer for ‘The English’ (Video)
Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”). “The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)....
How ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Filmmakers Used Satire and Documentary to Examine Truth
Growing up in southern Black megachurch culture in Atlanta, GA, identical twins and filmmakers Adamma and Adanne Ebo saw both the beauty and the messiness within the complex community — enough to inspire a satirical comedy years later, they tell TheWrap in a spoilery interview about the resulting film and its themes.
Olivia Wilde Reveals Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Character Is Based on ‘Insane Man’ Jordan Peterson
If Chris Pine’s character in “Don’t Worry Darling” seems a little familiar when it hits theaters later this month, there’s a reason why. According to director Olivia Wilde, the character is based on a real man: Jordan Peterson. In a conversation released this week with...
Disney Settles ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Copyright Suit With Writers Who Claimed Film Franchise Was Their Idea
Disney on Wednesday settled a copyright lawsuit from 2017 that alleged that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies infringed upon the plaintiffs’ copyrighted original spec script. Writers Arthur Lee Alfred II and E. Ezequiel Martinez Jr. along with their producer Tova Laiter in 2017 claimed in a...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show
Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
Nell Tiger Free to Star in ‘The Omen’ Prequel Film at 20th Century
Nell Tiger Free, the star of Apple TV+’s “Servant” and who appeared in “Game of Thrones,” will star in “First Omen” for 20th Century Studios, a prequel film to the iconic horror franchise “The Omen,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
‘House of Hammer’ Review: Armie Hammer Docuseries Is a Horrifying Dive Into a Dark Family History
It almost feels too early for a documentary series about the abuse allegations against Armie Hammer. If you leave out the fact that much of the scandal takes place via texts and Instagram DMs, it feels like the kind of story we might learn decades later, perhaps in a harrowing season of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” podcast. A rich and handsome movie star with a dark personal life? That’s most certainly not a new concept. Plus, there’s no ending yet. Despite many public accounts of his treatment of romantic partners, including accusations of rape, Armie Hammer is just selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, biding his time until an inevitable comeback attempt.
