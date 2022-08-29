ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama

Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom Exodus” warrants comparison with David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” for multiple parallels between the two: Both are peak prestige TV with indelible auteurist hallmarks, returning for their third seasons after a quarter-century hiatus. Both invoke the supernatural, concoct elaborate lore and boast captivated cult-like followings.
TheWrap

William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89

Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?

From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
TheWrap

‘Bones and All’ Film Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie

You’ve got to hand it to Luca Guadagnino — the man cannot coast. So ever since the Italian filmmaker found himself on the American prestige track, he’s done just about anything to get the hell off. Remake “Suspiria” as a somber meditation on historical memory and survivor’s guilt? OK, sure – but only with Tilda Swinton in old man drag, so people won’t take things too seriously.
TheWrap

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show

Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
TheWrap

‘House of Hammer’ Review: Armie Hammer Docuseries Is a Horrifying Dive Into a Dark Family History

It almost feels too early for a documentary series about the abuse allegations against Armie Hammer. If you leave out the fact that much of the scandal takes place via texts and Instagram DMs, it feels like the kind of story we might learn decades later, perhaps in a harrowing season of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” podcast. A rich and handsome movie star with a dark personal life? That’s most certainly not a new concept. Plus, there’s no ending yet. Despite many public accounts of his treatment of romantic partners, including accusations of rape, Armie Hammer is just selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, biding his time until an inevitable comeback attempt.
