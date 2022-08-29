‘Morning Joe’ Blasts Wall Street Journal, Lindsey Graham for Defending Trump: They’re Saying ‘Trump Is Above the Law’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis
A Fox News host asked whether Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Eric Shawn wondered whether Trump tried to "sell or share" files "to the Russians" or "the Saudis." Shawn's speculation came amid Trump's growing ire against Fox News programs like "Fox & Friends." A Fox...
Michael Cohen says Trump may have already given away top-secret information from documents he brought around the world
"Donald doesn't take boxes of material around the world for no reason at all. He took it for nefarious reasons," Cohen said in a TikTok on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
Graham says if Trump wants to run in 2024, he needs to shift focus from 2020 and 'focus on solving the problems Americans are living with'
Graham says if Trump is running in 2024, he needs to stop talking about the previous election. The South Carolina senator made the comments on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "If he runs for president, talking about 2020 is not what people want to hear," he said. South...
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Business Insider
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
"I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared [Kushner] or one of his children," Cohen told Insider."Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" Cohen said. Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen suspects that the possible informant...
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Taking aim at President Joe Biden for recently describing the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism,” Fox Business guest host Sean Duffy claimed on Tuesday that while former President Donald Trump “used harsh language” he “never went after a whole group of people.” Yes, you read that right.
'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized Monday after he ominously warned of “riots in the streets” if the Department of Justice dares file charges against Donald Trump for ignoring the Presidential Records Act and stashing top secret records at his home. “Just try it,” Joe Scarborough of...
A writer who chronicled Donald Trump's rise to fame predicted that the Trump Org will be 'put out of business'
Tim O'Brien, a writer who wrote Trump Nation in 2005, said the Trump Org will go out of business. The prediction comes after Trump's longtime CFO took a plea deal and admitted that the Trump Org dodged payroll taxes for 15 years. "I think a lot of this is going...
Member of Dr. Oz's medical advisory board says he no longer associates with the celebrity physician because of his politics: 'I want nothing to do with him'
A member of Dr. Oz's advisory board no longer associates with the physician because of Oz's politics. Joel Fuhrman, who appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" five times, says he now wants "nothing to do" with Oz. "I just can't...fathom a person to be ethical and reasonable and be a...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0